Dream recall: Who remembers their dreams and why?

Dreams have fascinated humans for centuries, yet not everyone remembers them. Some wake up vividly recalling detailed dream sequences, while others struggle to remember anything at all. This difference in dream recall has long puzzled scientists, leading to various theories about its cause.

Some suggest personality traits or cognitive abilities play a role, while others believe sleep quality and external factors have a stronger impact. A new study from the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca has taken a closer look at this phenomenon.

The researchers aimed to uncover the key factors shaping dream recall and how individual differences in sleep and cognition affect this ability.

The mystery of dream recall

Researchers have debated for years whether certain groups recall dreams more easily.

Some studies indicate that women, younger individuals, and those who daydream frequently are more likely to remember their dreams. However, other studies do not confirm these findings.

Some theories suggest cognitive abilities like memory and attention influence dream recall, but evidence remains inconsistent.

The COVID-19 pandemic reignited interest in this topic. Reports of increased dream recall emerged worldwide, sparking discussions about how stress, lifestyle changes, and sleep disturbances affected dreaming.

Scientists saw an opportunity to explore why some people recall dreams more easily than others and whether external conditions play a role.

Tracking dreams and sleep

To investigate this mystery, researchers from IMT School, in collaboration with experts at the University of Camerino, conducted an extensive study between 2020 and 2024.

The team recruited over 200 participants aged 18 to 70 and monitored their sleep and cognitive functions over 15 days.

The participants kept daily dream records, while the researchers used wearable devices and psychometric tests to track their sleep quality and mental activity.

Each participant received a voice recorder and was instructed to report their dreams every morning upon waking. They noted whether they remembered dreaming, had a vague impression of dreaming without specific details, or recalled full dream sequences.

The actigraph, a sleep-monitoring wrist device, recorded sleep duration, efficiency, and disturbances. Additionally, the participants underwent psychological assessments to measure anxiety, memory, attention, and proneness to mind-wandering.

Light sleepers recall more dreams

Dream recall showed significant variation between participants, influenced by multiple factors.

Those with a positive attitude toward dreams and a strong tendency for mind-wandering reported better dream recall. The ability to shift attention away from external tasks and engage in internal reflections seemed to contribute to retaining dream memories.

Sleep patterns played a crucial role. Individuals who experienced longer periods of light sleep had a higher likelihood of waking with dream memories.

Younger participants reported better dream recall, while older individuals frequently experienced “white dreams” – a sensation of having dreamt without recalling any details. This suggests that memory processes related to dreaming may change with age.

Seasonal differences in dream recall

One of the study’s surprising findings was the seasonal variation in dream recall. Participants reported recalling fewer dreams during winter compared to spring.

This indicates that environmental factors, such as changes in daylight exposure or circadian rhythms, might influence the ability to remember dreams.

The relationship between seasonal changes and sleep quality has been explored in past research, but its connection to dream recall remains largely unexplored.

This new finding suggests that shifts in light exposure and sleep duration throughout the year might affect how dreams are encoded into memory.

Role of cognition and attention

Beyond sleep quality and external factors, cognitive abilities played a role in dream memory. Participants with better memory performance and selective attention reported stronger dream recall.

This supports the idea that remembering dreams is not just about the depth of sleep but also about how the brain processes and retains experiences during the night.

The study also highlighted how emotional states and stress levels might impact dream recall. Participants with higher anxiety levels showed inconsistent dream recall patterns, suggesting that emotions can interfere with the ability to retain dream memories.

Further research could explore whether emotional regulation techniques influence how people remember their dreams.

Implications of the study

“Our findings suggest that dream recall is not just a matter of chance but a reflection of how personal attitudes, cognitive traits, and sleep dynamics interact,” explained Giulio Bernardi, professor in general psychology at the IMT School.

“These insights not only deepen our understanding of the mechanisms behind dreaming but also have implications for exploring dreams’ role in mental health and in the study of human consciousness.”

Valentina Elce, researcher at the IMT School and first author of the study, noted that data collected within this project will serve as a reference for future comparisons with clinical populations.

“This will allow us to move forward the research on the pathological alterations of dreaming and their potential prognostic and diagnostic value,” said Elce.

Future directions for dream research

This study offers valuable insights into why some people vividly recall dreams while others wake up with no memory of them.

It confirms that dream memory is influenced by a combination of personal traits, sleep patterns, and external conditions. However, many questions remain unanswered.

Future research could explore whether specific lifestyle changes, such as meditation or sleep training, enhance dream recall.

Additionally, understanding the link between dream memory and mental health may provide new ways to study consciousness and emotional processing during sleep.

Scientists continue to uncover the mysteries of the sleeping mind, but one thing is clear – dreaming is a deeply personal experience shaped by both biology and behavior. The more we learn, the closer we get to understanding the hidden world of our dreams.

The study is published in the journal Communications Psychology.

