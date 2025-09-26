Dried fish is an overlooked path to food security in Africa

For millions of people across Africa, a small handful of dried fish isn’t just a meal – it’s a lifeline. While often overshadowed by flashier “superfoods,” new research reveals that this humble staple might be one of the most powerful, affordable, and overlooked sources of nutrition out there.

These fish are everywhere – hanging on wires, packed in markets, sold by roadside vendors – and yet few people outside these communities realize how important they really are. That’s changing now.

Shelf-stable, powerful nutrition

In countries like Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi, Tanzania, and Uganda, about one in three households eats dried fish weekly. In fact, 54 percent more people in these regions consume preserved fish than fresh fish.

And there’s a good reason for that. These shelf-stable foods last longer, are easy to store and transport, and are often cheaper than fresh fish.

They’re especially important in poorer households and in communities near the ocean or big cities. This gives them a huge role in food security – not just for today, but in the long term. So how healthy are they?

Powerful nutrients preserved

A team of researchers led by experts at Lancaster University took on the first major study of dried fish across Africa. They looked at 19 different species of dried fish from places like Lake Victoria and the Indian Ocean.

What they found is simple: dried fish are packed with nutrients. Sun- or smoke-drying fish preserves them and concentrates nutrients into smaller, more powerful portions.

Small servings contributed more than 15 percent of the recommended daily intake for several essential nutrients. These include calcium, iodine, iron, selenium, zinc, and vitamins B12 and D. That’s a lot of nutrition packed into something that fits in your hand.

Marine species like rabbitfish and sardinella were high in iron and omega-3 fatty acids. Freshwater fish from the Great Lakes – like the Lake Victoria sardine – offered more calcium and zinc. All dried fish had higher nutrient density than fresh, especially for key minerals like iron and zinc.

Fighting hunger with dried fish

“Until now, the role and scale of dried fish in supporting food security and nutrition has often been undervalued and hidden, limiting our understanding of how dried fish contribute to healthy diets,” said Dr. James Robinson, lead author of the study.

These findings open up possibilities. Nutrition programs could use dried fish to help prevent or treat malnutrition – especially in women and young children.

Rich in omega-3s, iodine, and selenium, powdered dried fish could blend into porridge or other local dishes to boost the nutritional value of meals.

“Dried fish can fill nutrient gaps in seasonal seas, such as reef fish in Lakshadweep Islands that are caught and dried before the southwest monsoon,” said Dr. Rucha Karkarey. “But here and across the tropics, policies are needed to protect supply for coastal communities against competing international markets.”

Dried fish is missing from policies

Food policies and dietary guidelines in many African countries often ignore dried fish. That’s partly because solid nutritional data on these fish has been missing.

High-quality analytical data on small processed fish is presently lacking in most African food composition tables, which limits the ability to fully understand and utilize their nutritional potential.

“This paper is an important step towards generating robust data essential for developing knowledge-based dietary guidelines and ensuring these nutrient-rich foods are used to improve public health,” said Marian Kjellevold, a research professor at the Institute of Marine Research in Bergen.

A food game-changer

There is still more work ahead. “Many countries look toward biofortification of staple crops as a means of boosting micronutrient intakes,” said Dr. Shakuntala Thilsted, senior nutrition expert at CGIAR.

“The results presented in this paper show that these nutrients are concentrated in dried small fish. Therefore, we must ensure that dried fish are included in food-based dietary guidelines.”

Dried fish might move from an overlooked food to a top priority in efforts to make us healthier if policymakers pay attention. Especially in regions facing food insecurity, where small and affordable interventions can mean the difference between life and death.

For now, at least, what is evident is this: in towns all around the tropics, the nutrient packed food is no add-on side dish. They are the real deal. And they need an awful lot of attention than they have not received.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–