Scientists say drinking this amount of coffee helps prevent heart disease and diabetes

Most people savor a cup of coffee with hopes of an energetic start to the day. Recent findings suggest there may be more going on than just a morning jolt.

Experts have been discussing how this popular beverage is linked with lower chances of certain diseases. A 2025 meta-analysis found that individuals with diabetes who consumed one to four cups a day lowered their risk of heart-related issues and mortality.

Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University, says coffee’s place in a balanced routine is worth considering.

“The evidence is quite strong,” said Dr. Wen, who has seen interest grow around simple lifestyle tweaks that might benefit both the heart and blood sugar regulation.

Coffee’s protective side

Some researchers have observed that those who regularly drink moderate amounts could experience lower overall mortality.

The same review linked coffee with lessened odds of cardiovascular events. Scientists point to antioxidant components in coffea arabica that may play a role in shielding cells from stress.

Certain coffee varieties contain substances that might help the body manage cholesterol. These natural agents may also support insulin activity, which is a factor in maintaining healthy glucose levels.

When combined with sensible meal choices, a few cups could support broader metabolic balance.

Why coffee moderation is key

A safe limit for most healthy adults is around 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, which is roughly four 8-ounce cups.

If someone goes beyond that, issues such as sleeplessness or jitteriness can appear. Tracking how much caffeine is in each cup keeps things under control.

People with heart conditions may want to watch for symptoms like palpitations if they consume several cups.

Others might find that too much caffeine upsets digestion or nerves. A balanced approach helps keep potential downsides in check.

How coffee interacts with the body

Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, which can temporarily boost alertness and focus. It blocks the effects of adenosine, a neurotransmitter that promotes sleep, helping people feel more awake.

Coffee also triggers the release of dopamine and norepinephrine, chemicals tied to mood and energy.

While these effects are often seen as positive, they can lead to restlessness or irritability in sensitive individuals, especially if consumed in excess.

Caffeine affects blood sugar and insulin

Moderate coffee intake has been linked with improved insulin sensitivity, which helps the body move glucose from the blood into cells more efficiently.

This effect may reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and help those with the condition manage blood sugar better.

Caffeine can also affect glucose metabolism differently in each person. In some, it may slightly raise blood sugar for a short time. The impact seems to depend on genetics, caffeine tolerance, and what’s eaten with or after the coffee.

Who benefits

Most adults can enjoy a moderate coffee habit. Pregnant women, on the other hand, need to limit daily caffeine intake to under 200 milligrams to reduce potential concerns.

It’s also important for parents to remember that the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests children under 12 avoid caffeine entirely.

Adults with type 2 diabetes appear to gain some pluses from moderate coffee consumption.

In a large survey, those reporting a few cups daily had lower rates of complications compared to non-drinkers. If someone experiences anxiety or insomnia, it’s wise to reassess caffeine’s part in the overall diet.

Tea’s place

Tea shares similarities with coffee, offering bioactive compounds that may support cardiovascular health. Camellia sinensis leaves have polyphenols, which can help lower inflammation.

These may be especially relevant for individuals watching their blood sugar.

Green tea tends to have lower caffeine levels than black tea. Unsweetened versions sidestep extra calories.

The analysis found that individuals with diabetes who drank up to two cups a day saw favorable trends related to heart disease and mortality.

What about energy drinks and sodas?

Not all caffeinated beverages are equal. While coffee and tea may offer potential health benefits, energy drinks and many sodas come with risks that often outweigh any positive effects of caffeine.

Energy drinks can contain up to 300 milligrams of caffeine per can, along with large amounts of added sugars and artificial additives.

Regular consumption has been linked with increased heart rate, high blood pressure, and in some cases, hospitalization. For people with diabetes, the sugar content alone makes these drinks problematic.

Staying mindful

Many coffee and tea beverages come packed with sugar, syrups, or whipped toppings. These extras can increase calorie load and may undo the potential protective aspects.

An approach that keeps sugar minimal might allow coffee or tea to retain their possible health benefits.

People sensitive to caffeine might try decaffeinated options. These still contain various phytochemicals that could help the body.

A measured intake can be tailored to individual needs, particularly when combined with professional medical advice.

The study is published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–