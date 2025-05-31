Drinking this amount of water per day helps control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes

One popular recommendation suggests drinking between eight and 10 glasses of water per day. This practice has been linked to better management of blood sugar, especially for those living with diabetes.

These recommendations gained fresh attention from Dr. Ifabunmi Oduyemi Osonuga at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Nigeria. His work looked at how increasing water intake might influence glucose parameters and other metabolic factors.

Understanding insulin resistance

Insulin resistance happens when the body does not respond well to insulin, a hormone responsible for helping cells absorb sugar from the bloodstream.

Poor response to insulin can lead to elevated blood glucose levels and complications tied to type 2 diabetes.

Studies have mentioned that good hydration may help with insulin action by lowering the concentration of certain hormones that affect sugar metabolism.

When the body has less fluid, it can produce vasopressin, which research shows can negatively impact glucose regulation.

The impact of water on blood glucose

Some experts note that dehydration could raise the risk of higher blood sugar. One study found glucose concentrations dropped notably in non-diabetic individuals after a set period of increased water intake.

Improved hydration supports kidney function so the body can eliminate extra sugar more effectively. This process may aid those dealing with insulin resistance who are looking to optimize glucose levels.

Tips for daily water consumption

Suggestions from the U.S. Institute of Medicine say adult men should aim for about 3.7 liters of fluid daily from all sources, while adult women should aim for about 2.7 liters.

At least half of that total should come from pure water, which means focusing on beverages without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Experts often advise drinking water before meals to help reduce unnecessary calories. Those with insulin resistance might benefit from planning their water intake throughout the day to maintain steady hydration levels.

What happens when you don’t drink enough

Skipping water too often may trigger a hormonal response that works against blood sugar balance. When the body senses dehydration, it produces more vasopressin, a hormone that helps the kidneys retain water but also influences how sugar is processed in the liver and pancreas.

Higher vasopressin levels are linked to increased blood sugar and poorer insulin response. This makes dehydration a quiet contributor to glucose spikes, especially in people who are already managing type 2 diabetes or prediabetes.

Possible advantages for appetite control

Researchers have noted that drinking water can help curb hunger by preventing confusion between thirst and hunger signals. Taking a glass of water soon after waking and regularly over the course of the day can help reduce overeating.

This practice seems especially relevant for anyone managing insulin resistance, where weight regulation is key. Even small habits like consistent water intake may add up over time when paired with a balanced diet and regular activity.

Connecting hydration with kidney health

The kidneys play a vital role in clearing excess glucose from the blood. When a person is well hydrated, the kidneys filter more efficiently, helping to excrete extra sugar through urine.

Without enough water, this system slows down. That can lead to higher concentrations of glucose in the blood, placing extra strain on the body and increasing the risk of complications in individuals with diabetes.

How hydration ties into lifestyle changes

Specialists emphasize that hydration alone cannot reverse insulin resistance. They see it as one piece of a bigger plan that includes balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and medical monitoring as needed.

A supportive lifestyle often yields gradual improvements in insulin sensitivity. Good hydration, healthier food choices, and consistent physical movement can work together to keep blood sugar levels more stable.

Where more research is heading

“The evidence that short-duration exposure to plain water intake can improve glycemic parameters in diabetic patients is limited,” remarked Dr. Osonuga.

Investigators have observed that short-term trials linking plain water intake to better glycemic measures show promise, especially in individuals who do not yet have diabetes.

Longer and broader studies are planned to explore whether these improvements translate to lasting changes in people already diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Researchers hope this approach might guide personalized water-consumption advice for different groups.

Practical reminders

Clinicians suggest checking the color of one’s urine as a quick gauge of hydration, aiming for a light yellow shade.

Individuals should consider other health factors, such as kidney conditions or cardiovascular issues, before making drastic changes to fluid intake.

Those who struggle with daily water consumption might try flavor-infused water using slices of fruit for variety without adding sugary ingredients.

Others may prefer consistent sipping throughout the day to stay hydrated without feeling overloaded.

Final thoughts on hydration habits

People diagnosed with diabetes need strategies to keep their blood sugar in a healthier range. Drinking eight to 10 glasses of water daily could be a helpful step, but it is only one part of the puzzle.

Focusing on the whole lifestyle picture offers the best results. With careful planning, consistent monitoring, and professional advice, water intake may play a meaningful role in supporting balanced glucose levels.

The study is published in Scientific African.

