Drones reveal hidden biodiversity in rainforest canopies

Drones are transforming our understanding of biodiversity by exploring the treetops of rainforests, where much life has remained hidden.

These high, dense canopies are home to countless organisms, yet they have been difficult to study due to their inaccessibility.

For years, researchers have known that the branches and leaves are teeming with life, but uncovering it has posed a significant challenge.

Now, drones equipped with innovative technology offer a non-invasive way to collect environmental DNA (eDNA) from the treetops, providing crucial insights into the species that live there.

This breakthrough marks a pivotal moment in rainforest research, allowing scientists to decode the biodiversity of these towering ecosystems without disturbing them.

Eavesdroppers at high elevations

In the past, these tiny organisms were virtually invisible to the human eye, their existence revealed only through the minute traces they left behind – DNA on the leaves and branches of the rainforest.

Today, however, a team of pioneers has unlocked a groundbreaking approach to uncovering this life. The experts have developed a unique adaptation to familiar technology: a drone equipped with a specialized fabric probe.

The drone soars above the rainforest, gently brushing leaves and branches to collect DNA, revealing uncharted life in the canopy.

“If we want people to protect nature, we need to tell them what we are actually protecting – with our solution, we hope to better understand the life in the canopy,” explained study lead author Steffen Kirchgeorg.

Biodiversity research and drone technology

The introduction of drone-based DNA collection is not just a technological breakthrough – it is reshaping the way scientists conduct biodiversity research.

Traditionally, studying life in the rainforest canopies required invasive and labor-intensive methods, such as physically climbing trees or setting up elaborate sampling systems.

With drones, this process becomes more efficient and less disruptive, allowing for repeated sampling over vast areas in a fraction of the time. This innovation opens up new possibilities for conservation efforts.

By gathering more comprehensive data on species diversity in these remote habitats, researchers can better understand how ecosystems function and respond to environmental changes. The technology also helps identify species that may be at risk, guiding targeted conservation actions before it’s too late.

Drones also allow for global collaboration, with scientists worldwide able to adopt this technology to explore previously inaccessible ecosystems, creating a unified strategy for biodiversity preservation.

How the drone process works

The researchers designed a highly specialized drone system to collect eDNA without disturbing the environment.

The process begins with the drone flying high above the canopy, remotely guided to position itself over the targeted tree branches. Once in place, the drone lowers a fleece-like fabric probe via a pulley system.

The probe, reinforced with strips of fiberglass for added structure, brushes gently against the branches and leaves. This allows it to collect DNA left behind by organisms in the form of mucus, feces, or dead skin cells.

To ensure smooth operation, the drone is equipped with a sensor that detects any impact with branches. If the probe gets too close to obstacles, the drone adjusts its position to avoid entanglement.

After the collection is complete, the probe is retrieved by the drone and brought back to the research team for analysis.

In a successful field test conducted in a Southeast Asian rainforest, the collected samples revealed a variety of species, including spiders, ants, long-tailed macaques, and a species of fly known as the gall midge.

A new frontier for conservation

This pioneering study not only demonstrates the remarkable potential of drones in biodiversity research but also highlights the critical importance of understanding these remote and often overlooked ecosystems.

The ability to gather crucial data with minimal disturbance ensures that these fragile environments can be better protected, preserved, and restored for future generations.

As conservationists and researchers continue to explore innovative ways of monitoring and safeguarding biodiversity, drone technology will undoubtedly play a central and transformative role in unlocking the hidden secrets of the natural world, starting with the uncharted life thriving in the rainforest canopies.

The research is published in the ACS journal Environmental Science & Technology.

