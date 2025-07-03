Drunk decisions: Alcohol affects men and women differently

Most people assume they know what to expect from alcohol: drink enough, and your judgment gets fuzzy. But what if alcohol doesn’t affect everyone the same way?

A recent study from The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) suggests that gender shapes how alcohol steers choices.

A research team led by Dr. Alexander Friedman set out to answer a simple but deep question. Does alcohol sway decision making differently in males and females? Turns out, it does.

Alcohol and drink selection

Rats may not attend cocktail parties. Still, they make decisions just like humans do. Especially when rewards are involved.

Friedman’s team designed a clever experiment. They built the REward COst in Rodent Decision making system (RECORD). It is a special arena where rats pick drinks.

At first, no alcohol was involved. The rats simply chose between drinks with different levels of sweetness. The researchers recorded their sober preferences.

But then came the twist. Alcohol entered the mix. The drinks now had different alcohol levels. They mimicked sweet cocktails people often enjoy.

Suddenly, male rats started to act differently. They chased stronger alcohol drinks. This happened even though they had earlier preferred sweeter options. Some males kept chasing those strong drinks for up to two months after the experiment.

Females stayed the course

Females, however, did not flinch. Despite drinking more alcohol per body weight, female rats stuck with their original choices. They were not tempted by the stronger stuff.

“Our findings demonstrate that acute alcohol consumption profoundly affects male rats’ decision making, suggesting a gender specific vulnerability to alcohol’s effects,” said Friedman.

“In particular, this study is interesting because it helps us understand the neuronal underpinnings of decision making and how an alcohol induced state can bias our choices.”

Alcohol affects our decisions

This study is not just about rats moving through a lab arena. Friedman believes these findings go far beyond laboratory walls. He thinks humans might show similar behavior patterns.

Alcohol plays a big part in many situations where decisions matter. People drink at business meetings. They drink during family gatherings, and also drink at social events where important choices often happen.

This research brings up a serious question. Could alcohol push men and women toward different decisions after drinking?

Friedman pointed out that alcohol at work events or social gatherings might cause men to act differently. He believes men could make choices under the influence that they would likely avoid if they were sober.

A nudge toward new solutions

Dr. Robert Kirken, dean of UTEP’s College of Science, feels happy about this work. “We’re incredibly proud of Dr. Friedman and his team for advancing our understanding of how alcohol impacts decision making,” said Kirken.

“This work has the potential to inform more targeted approaches to addressing substance use and its consequences, and it exemplifies the kind of meaningful, translational science we strive to support.”

The study might lead to better treatments for alcohol related problems. Friedman thinks knowing these gender based effects could change how experts treat alcohol misuse. Treatments could get smarter and more personalized.

Understanding alcohol and decision-making

The research opens the door to a completely new way of thinking about alcohol and its effects on decision making.

The results suggest that alcohol does not simply blur choices in the same way for everyone. Instead, its impact appears to depend on deeper factors such as gender and brain biology.

Now, with this foundation in place, scientists have a chance to explore this subject even further. They can study the links between alcohol, brain circuits, and gender-specific behaviors in more detail.

The hidden effects of alcohol

The findings might reveal surprising connections that could change how we understand alcohol’s role in human behavior. Looking ahead, there is hope that doctors and health professionals will one day use this knowledge to help people navigate alcohol’s hidden effects.

Treatments and advice could become more personal, focusing on how alcohol affects different individuals instead of applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

For now, one fact stands out clearly. Alcohol does not guide every person down the same path.

The project received strong backing from major institutions, including the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

The study is published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism.

