Dry eyes affect millions, but most cases go undiagnosed

Most people think dry eyes are just part of getting older. A little itchiness, some blurry vision, maybe a burning sensation – not a big deal, right? So they buy some over-the-counter drops and carry on.

But new research says there’s a lot more going on here – and millions of people are living with a real medical condition that they never talk to a doctor about.

Surveys reveal hidden epidemic

A major international survey has revealed just how common dry eye symptoms really are. More than half of over 7,000 adults surveyed across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Poland, and Saudi Arabia said they had experienced signs of dry eyes.

In the U.S. alone, a separate survey of 2,003 adults showed that 50 percent frequently felt their eyes were dry. Around 80 percent experienced related symptoms like watery eyes, itchy eyes, or fatigue. Yet just 17 percent had been diagnosed by an eye care provider.

The results came from the ongoing NESTS study – short for Needs Unmet in Dry Eye: Symptoms, Treatment and Severity. The study is being run by Bausch + Lomb and was presented at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons’ annual meeting in September 2025.

Dr. Piotr Wozniak, a refractive surgeon and dry eye specialist, presented the findings. “In the NESTS study, we found that 58 percent of the general population reported experiencing dry eye symptoms, yet only one in five had received a formal diagnosis from a healthcare provider,” he said.

Many people wait years to get help

The researchers found that a lot of people wait a long time before seeking treatment. Around one-third had lived with symptoms for more than five years. Some waited four months or more before even speaking to a doctor. About 20 percent waited over a year.

There are a few reasons for this. Many see dry eyes as just part of life – something to put up with. Others don’t realize treatment options exist, or they assume their symptoms aren’t serious enough to mention.

But early treatment matters. “The delay in seeking treatment is concerning, especially since dry eye is a progressive disease, and early intervention can prevent a vicious cycle of inflammation,” said Dr. Wozniak.

Dry eyes seriously affect daily life

This isn’t just about a little irritation. For many, dry eyes have a real impact on quality of life. In the international survey, around half of sufferers said they had symptoms every day.

One in three said their symptoms had gotten worse in the past year, while only 9 percent reported any improvement.

In real life, that meant 17 percent of people with dry eyes stopped driving at night. Another 15.2 percent reduced their use of heat or air conditioning, and 14.8 percent gave up wearing makeup altogether.

Many didn’t know what to do about it. Seventy percent said they lacked knowledge of treatment options. Forty percent didn’t know that dry eyes, left untreated, can lead to other eye problems or even vision loss.

Simple care often missed

Diagnosing dry eye usually starts with a conversation. Doctors ask about symptoms, check your eyes with a microscope, and may use dye or other tools to see how quickly your tears evaporate.

Treatments often start with something as simple as lubricating eye drops. But not all drops are the same, and people need the right kind for their condition. In the study, only 25 percent of patients felt their treatment matched their specific needs.

There were also national differences in follow-up care. In France, fewer than half of dry eye sufferers had any planned follow-up visits. In Saudi Arabia, most – 84 percent – were being regularly followed by a provider.

“Results from our studies reveal a substantial group of patients suffering without help,” said Dr. Wozniak. “Many see dry eye as a normal part of aging and something to endure. As a medical doctor, I find this particularly concerning because a simple eye drop could offer significant relief – but many people aren’t even asking for help.”

Aging increases dry eye

Dry eyes become more common as we age, especially after 50. That’s because the glands that produce tears, especially the oily part that prevents them from drying up, don’t work as well over time.

Dry eyes can also mess with the results of eye surgeries, like cataract or laser procedures. That makes it even more important to diagnose and treat the condition before any surgery is done.

Other things can make dry eyes worse: cold or windy weather, air conditioning, central heating, smoking, autoimmune diseases, or hormone changes.

More awareness, better care

Dry eyes affect millions of people in ways most of us don’t notice until it starts impacting our lives.

“We need to educate patients and the public on the causes, consequences, and treatment options for dry eyes, as well as the importance of regular eye checks,” said Dr. Wozniak.

Dr. Filomena Ribeiro, president of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, also spoke about the study’s importance.

“It is concerning that such a small proportion of sufferers seek help for the condition, especially as it can make a real difference to the outcomes of ophthalmic surgery and also to their quality of life,” she said. “Eye and healthcare professionals need to discuss this with patients when they see them and encourage people to have regular eye care checks.”

Dry eye disease isn’t something to ignore. It’s common, it’s treatable, and it’s time more people started talking about it.

