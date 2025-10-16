Dryers release tons of invisible fibers into the air each year

The hum of a dryer feels ordinary. Clothes spin, warmth builds, and fresh fabric fills the air. Yet, something else escapes that drum – tiny fibers.

Scientists now know these invisible threads drift from homes into the world outside. The latest research shows dryers release far more microfibers than most of us realize.

Dryers release fibers

Researchers from the Desert Research Institute (DRI) set out to investigate the extent of this problem.

The team found that household dryers in the United States release more than 3,500 metric tons of microfibers every year. That’s about 30 times heavier than the Statue of Liberty.

The team joined forces with Keep Tahoe Blue, a nonprofit protecting Lake Tahoe. Volunteers fitted mesh screens to their dryer vents for three weeks.

Each person recorded what fabrics they dried using a phone app. Those simple steps helped scientists trace how much fiber escapes with every load.

How textiles are breaking down

“This study expands our understanding of how textiles are breaking down under typical household conditions,” said Monica Arienzo, director of DRI’s Microplastics and Environmental Chemistry Lab.

“Because of the ubiquity of microfibers and their ability to contribute other chemicals to the environment, it’s important for us to understand ways to reduce microfibers at the source. Household dryers could be one simple place to address them.”

Cotton and polyester topped the list of dried fabrics. Towels and bedsheets shed the most fibers.

The meshes caught an average of 138 milligrams of fiber from each dryer load. Scaled across 82 million U.S. dryers, that equals 3,543 metric tons of airborne fiber every year.

About 2,728 metric tons came from natural fabrics such as cotton, while 460 metric tons came from synthetic fabrics.

Cotton sheds more fibers

Cotton fibers snap faster. They are weaker and less flexible than polyester or nylon. When researchers compared the fibers, they found cotton shed far more.

In some cases, a cotton shirt released 22 times more fibers than a polyester one. Microscopic tests showed 77 percent of the collected fibers came from cotton and other plant-based fabrics.

That number matters. Natural fibers sound harmless, but they often carry dyes and chemical coatings that don’t break down easily. Those compounds can travel long distances, settle in soil, and mix with air particles.

A peek inside the process

Each volunteer used the Citizen Science Tahoe app to record their drying habits. Towels, pants, and sheets made up most of the loads.

After three weeks, the volunteers mailed back the used meshes. In the lab, researchers weighed the fibers and examined them using infrared spectroscopy.

The fibers varied in size – from as small as dust to several millimeters long. Some came from fabric. Others likely came from hair or dust trapped in the vent. Dryer type and age changed the results too. Older dryers with weaker filters released more fibers into the air.

Dryers push fibers outside

Most dryers in the United States push hot air outdoors through a vent. The lint screen catches larger debris, but smaller fibers pass through easily.

Once outside, these fibers float in the air and eventually settle in the environment. Condenser or heat pump dryers, more common in Europe, trap more fibers inside their systems, but they are rare in American homes.

The researchers believe these differences in dryer design play a large role in how much escapes each load. Even the type of clothing blend – like a cotton-poly mix – can change shedding rates.

Reducing fibers from dryers

“This volunteer-fueled research adds to our knowledge of pollution sources, like dryer vents, which can impact the ecosystems we cherish and depend on,” said Marilee Movius, sustainable recreation manager for Keep Tahoe Blue.

“It also shows us how small behavioral changes – such as installing more efficient lint filters or air drying our clothes – can reduce microfiber emissions and protect the natural environment, Lake Tahoe, and ourselves.”

Newer lint filters, external vent filters, and ventless dryers can capture more microfibers. Air drying reduces emissions almost completely. Even cleaning lint screens regularly helps. Each small step limits what escapes into the air.

Everyone plays a part

Microfibers drift silently but leave a lasting mark. They move through air, land on lakes, and settle into soil.

Every load of laundry adds to that footprint. This study makes one point clear: the problem begins at home, but the solution can start there too.

Dryers make life easier, but each spin carries a choice – let the fibers fly or stop them before they leave the vent. Small actions can keep the air cleaner, one laundry day at a time.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry.



