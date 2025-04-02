Dust could threaten the health of future astronauts on Mars

If humanity ever settles on Mars, one of the biggest dangers might not come from deep space, radiation, or even food shortages. It could come from something as seemingly harmless as dust.

A new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder reveals that long-term exposure to Martian dust could pose serious health risks for astronauts. These risks range from chronic lung damage to thyroid dysfunction.

The research, which brings together experts in medicine, geology, and aerospace engineering, offers the first detailed analysis of the chemical composition of Martian dust and how it might affect the human body.

What’s lurking in Martian dust?

“This isn’t the most dangerous part about going to Mars,” said Justin Wang, lead author of the study. “But dust is a solvable problem, and it’s worth putting in the effort to develop Mars-focused technologies for preventing these health problems in the first place.”

Wang, who is a CU Boulder alumnus and now a student in the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, pointed out that this issue isn’t entirely new.

Apollo astronauts reported symptoms like runny eyes and irritated throats after being exposed to lunar dust. Some likened it to suffering from hay fever.

But the Martian environment presents its own unique challenges. Unlike lunar dust, the chemical makeup of Mars dust is less understood.

Unveiling the hazards of Martian dust

To learn more, the researchers examined data from Martian meteorites and rover missions.

What they found was a long list of concerning ingredients: silicates, iron oxides, beryllium, arsenic, and perchlorates – a highly reactive compound that is not commonly found on Earth.

Even in small doses, some of these substances can be toxic. And since early Mars missions are expected to last up to 18 months, exposure levels could become significant.

“You’re going to get dust on your spacesuits, and you’re going to have to deal with regular dust storms,” said study co-author Brian Hynek. “We really need to characterize this dust so that we know what the hazards are.”

A dusty world

Mars is covered in fine, red dust made mostly of iron-rich particles. These particles are easily lifted by wind, creating dust storms that sometimes blanket the entire planet.

“We think there could be 10 meters of dust sitting on top of the bigger volcanoes,” said Hynek. “If you tried to land a spacecraft there, you’re going to just sink into the dust.”

The problem, scientists say, isn’t just that there’s a lot of dust. It’s also about how small the particles are.

Some dust grains on Mars may be as tiny as 3 micrometers across – far smaller than what human lungs are capable of filtering out.

“That’s smaller than what the mucus in our lungs can expel,” said Wang. “So after we inhale Martian dust, a lot of it could remain in our lungs and be absorbed into our blood stream.”

The risks of Martian dust

Wang and a team of medical students analyzed existing research to assess the health impacts of Mars’s dust. Some risks are well known.

Silica, for instance, is abundant in Martian minerals and is known to cause silicosis on Earth – a disease common among glass workers and miners. It leads to scarring of lung tissue and severe breathing difficulties. There is currently no cure.

Other threats are less familiar. Perchlorates, another common component of Martian dust, are compounds made of chlorine and oxygen. Though rare on Earth, they can severely affect thyroid function in humans, potentially leading to anemia. Even small amounts could be harmful over time.

Prevention is key

The good news is that many of these problems can be addressed before astronauts ever set foot on Mars.

Wang suggested several preventative measures. Iodine supplements might help offset the effects of perchlorates, though too much iodine could also cause thyroid issues. Filters and seals that keep Martian dust out of living spaces are another solution.

“Prevention is key. We tell everyone to go see their primary care provider to check your cholesterol before it gives you a heart attack,” Wang said.

“The best thing we can do on Mars is make sure the astronauts aren’t exposed to dust in the first place.”

As the dream of exploring Mars inches closer to reality, it’s becoming clear that survival won’t just depend on rockets and rovers. It may also depend on how well we understand – and protect ourselves from – the dust beneath our feet.

The full study was published in the journal GeoHealth.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–