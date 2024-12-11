Dust storms can engulf the entire planet of Mars - but how?

Planetary scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder have made progress in understanding what sparks massive dust storms on Mars, weather phenomena that can envelop the entire planet in swirling clouds of grit.

The findings indicate that relatively warm and sunny conditions may play a key role in initiating these dramatic storms.

Study lead author Heshani Pieris is a graduate student at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at CU Boulder.

“Dust storms have a significant effect on rovers and landers on Mars, not to mention what will happen during future crewed missions to Mars,” said Pieris. “This dust is very light and sticks to everything.”

The mystery of dust storms on Mars

Dust storms on Mars are extraordinary spectacles, often beginning as small, localized events around the planet’s polar ice caps during the latter part of the Martian year, which lasts 687 Earth days. These storms can rapidly grow, spreading across millions of square miles and persisting for days.

In popular media, such as the film The Martian, these storms are depicted as violent enough to wreak havoc on equipment and astronauts. However, Mars’ thin atmosphere means the storms lack the force to cause such destruction.

Nonetheless, they can pose serious challenges. In 2018, a global dust storm coated NASA’s Opportunity rover in dust, blocking its solar panels and ultimately ending its mission.

“Even though the wind pressure may not be enough to knock over equipment, these dust grains can build up a lot of speed and pelt astronauts and their equipment,” explained Paul Hayne, co-author of the study and an associate professor at LASP.

Investigating weather patterns on Mars

The study focused on two recurring weather patterns on Mars, labeled “A” and “C” storms. Using data from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, particularly the Mars Climate Sounder instrument, the researchers examined eight Martian years (equivalent to 15 Earth years) of observations.

They identified periods of increased surface temperatures – when more sunlight penetrates Mars’ thin atmosphere and heats the surface – as a potential precursor to major storms.

The researchers found that about 68% of large dust storms were preceded by a sharp increase in surface temperatures. These warm periods appeared to act as a trigger for storm formation, with a few weeks of heightened heat followed by the emergence of dusty conditions.

“It’s almost like Mars has to wait for the air to get clear enough to form a major dust storm,” Hayne noted.

While the team cannot definitively say that warm conditions directly cause the storms, Pieris pointed out that similar processes occur on Earth. On hot summer days in places like Boulder, Colorado, warm air near the ground rises, forming towering storm clouds.

“When you heat up the surface, the layer of atmosphere right above it becomes buoyant, and it can rise, taking dust with it,” Pieris explained.

Predicting dust storms on Mars

Pieris and Hayne are now analyzing data from more recent Martian years to further refine their understanding of these weather patterns. They aim to eventually predict dust storms on Mars in real-time, improving the safety of future robotic and crewed missions.

“This study is not the end all be all of predicting storms on Mars,” said Pieris. “But we hope it’s a step in the right direction.”

Understanding the triggers behind these storms, including why some regional events grow into planet-wide phenomena, is a critical piece of the puzzle.

“We don’t even fully understand the basic physics of how dust storms start at the surface,” Hayne added.

Paving the way for future exploration

The research lays the groundwork for better tools to predict and mitigate the effects of Martian dust storms.

Such advancements could prove invaluable for future exploration, ensuring that equipment and astronauts are prepared for the challenges of the Red Planet.

As the experts concluded, this research is a foundational step toward building the tools we need to tackle Mars’ extreme weather, by bridging the gap between what we observe and what we can predict.

Pieris will present these findings on December 10 at the 2024 American Geophysical Union meeting in Washington.

