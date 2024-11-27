Vaping causes extreme health issues even without using tobacco

Have you ever thought about the long-term effects of smoking trendy e-cigarettes? Are they better in terms of health effects than traditional tobacco cigarettes?

The sweeping wave of smoke-free e-cigarettes, also known as vapes, has seemingly sanitized the tobacco-polluted air with their battery-powered, vapor-producing devices.

Some e-cigarettes even come in a variety of flavors, making them especially appealing to the younger generation.

E-cigarettes as a smoking alternative

In a novel study led by Dr. Marianne Nabbout at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, shocking revelations about smoking and vaping have emerged.

Contrary to popular belief and crafty marketing strategies, the health implications of vaping may not be as innocent as many perceive.

“E-cigarettes have long been marketed as a safer alternative to regular tobacco smoking. Some believe that e-cigarettes don’t contain any of the harmful products, such as free radicals, found in regular tobacco cigarettes, because no combustion is involved,” explained Dr. Nabbout.

Comparing e-cigarettes and smoking

The study, conducted with the help of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, aimed to look into the immediate effects of both smoking and vaping on the body’s vascular functions .

The study participants consisted of 31 healthy smokers or vapers between the ages of 21 and 49 years.

In three different sessions, each participant underwent two MRI scans – before and after a smoking/vaping episode.

They used a cuff to restrict blood flow in the thigh. Following the deflation of the cuff, they assessed the vital metrics including femoral artery blood flow velocity and venous oxygen saturation.

For the assessment of cerebrovascular reactivity, they used a type of MRI known as phase-contrast MRI.

Comparing apples to apples

Then, the gathered data from smokers and vapers was compared to the baseline scans of ten non-smoking and non-vaping individuals, ranging in age from 21 to 33 years. The results were eye-opening.

There was an alarming decrease in resting blood flow velocity in the superficial femoral artery after inhaling both smoke and vapors from e-cigarettes.

This artery runs along the upper legs and supplies oxygen-enriched blood to the thighs, knees and lower legs.

Interestingly, the reduction was more pronounced following the inhalation of e-cigarettes containing nicotine.

E-cigarettes and smoking reduce oxygen

And it’s not just about blood flow. The researchers also discovered a decrease in venous oxygen saturation in the vapers, whether or not the e-cigarettes contained nicotine.

This implies a possible immediate decrease in the lungs’ uptake of oxygen after vaping.

Need for public awareness

“This study serves to highlight the acute effects smoking and vaping can have on a multitude of vascular beds in the human body,” noted Dr. Nabbout.

“If the acute consumption of an e-cigarette can have an effect that is immediately manifested at the level of the vessels, it is conceivable that the chronic use can cause vascular disease.”

These results indicate that, contrary to widespread belief, vaping may not be entirely risk-free.

The research serves to remind us that the path to a healthier lifestyle involves abstaining from smoking and vaping entirely.

Regulatory bodies should lean on science to guide the regulation of such products for the benefit of public health.

What does this mean for public health?

Although the current study only compares the acute effects of using e-cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes, the findings lead to questions about the chronic, long-term effects of this behavior.

In the long run, there is an increased risk that the condition of reduced blood flow and oxygen saturation can lead to peripheral artery disease, heart disease, or even strokes.

E-cigarette users will also mislead their perceptions on smoking as a “safe alternative” for long periods.

Increase in e-cigarette use

Experts note that the fast-emerging popularity of e-cigarettes among the younger populace will introduce new public health concerns.

The flavors, slick advertisements, and appearance of e-cigarettes have proved quite alluring to the generations who might never have thought about smoking.

That alone indicates that the public has a right to raise further questions and to bring the practice of vaping under intense regulatory scrutiny to discuss the potential long-term hazards posed by these devices.

As researchers like Dr. Marianne Nabbout continue to uncover the truth about e-cigarettes, the public must be informed of the risks so that the allure of the product does not overshadow its potential dangers.

