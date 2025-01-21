Early exposure to violent media increases aggression in teens

Screen time and content choices for young children have always sparked heated debates among parents and experts. Now, a recent study led by Linda Pagani, a professor at the Université de Montréal’s School of Psychoeducation, has revealed the long-term risks associated with early exposure to violent media.

The research, conducted with nearly 2,000 children, found a strong link between violent content viewed in early childhood and antisocial behavior during adolescence.

The study’s findings emphasize the need for increased awareness among parents and communities about the potential consequences of exposing young children to violent media.

Long-term risks of violent media

While previous research has established a causal link between media violence and immediate aggressive behavior in young children, few studies have examined its long-term impact.

Pagani and her team set out to investigate whether early exposure to violent television content could predict antisocial behavior more than a decade later. The research was focused on middle-class children, a group that typically has the lowest risk of engaging in aggression or harmful behaviors.

“It was ideal to study this question with typically developing middle-class children because, as a population, they have the lowest chances of engaging in aggression and behavior harmful to others,” noted Pagani.

Exposure to violent media

The study analyzed data from 963 girls and 982 boys born between 1997 and 1998, all of whom were enrolled in the Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development.

Parents reported how frequently their children were exposed to violent television content at ages 3.5 and 4.5, while the children themselves provided self-reports of antisocial behavior at age 15.

The study defined screen violence as media that includes physical aggression, verbal aggression, or relational aggression, all of which depict situations in which harm is intentionally caused to others.

Reinforced violence in media

Children are naturally drawn to fast-paced, stimulating content, particularly when it features engaging and appealing characters. The study noted that many of these characters, such as superheroes, often engage in violent behavior and are even rewarded for their actions.

This reinforcement increases the likelihood that children will be repeatedly exposed to violent content, shaping their perceptions of aggression as acceptable or even beneficial.

To ensure that their findings were as accurate as possible, the researchers accounted for various child and family factors that could have influenced the results.

By controlling for these alternative explanations, the study aimed to establish a clear relationship between early media exposure and later behavioral outcomes.

Boys are more affected

One of the most significant findings of the study was that boys who watched violent television content in early childhood showed increased levels of antisocial behavior at age 15.

The behaviors observed included physical aggression, such as hitting or beating another person to obtain something, and theft, whether for personal gain or without any clear reason.

Other risk factors included threats, insults, involvement in gang fights, and even the use of weapons. These findings suggest that the influence of violent media during early childhood can persist well into adolescence, shaping behavioral patterns that may lead to serious consequences.

Interestingly, the study did not find the same effects for girls. This was not entirely surprising, as research has consistently shown that boys are more frequently exposed to violent content than girls. While girls may watch some violent media, they are generally less engaged with content that glorifies aggression.

The absence of long-term effects in girls reinforces the idea that the impact of media violence is not universal but rather influenced by factors such as exposure levels and gender differences in media consumption habits.

Need for public health action

Pagani emphasized the importance of raising awareness among parents and communities about the risks of early media violence exposure.

”Our study provides compelling evidence that early childhood exposure to media violence can have serious, long-lasting consequences, particularly for boys. This underscores the urgent need for public health initiatives that target campaigns to inform parents and communities about the long-term risks and empower them to make informed choices about young children’s screen content exposure,” Pagani stated.

The research team, which included experts from Université de Montréal, the United States, and Italy, concluded that parents and communities play a crucial role in mitigating the potential risks associated with violent media.

By carefully selecting age-appropriate content and limiting exposure to violence, caregivers can help protect children from developing aggressive tendencies that may persist into adolescence and beyond.

Protecting mental health in teens

This study adds to the growing body of evidence that early exposure to media violence has long-term consequences, particularly for boys.

While parents may not always be able to control every aspect of their child’s media consumption, they have the power to make informed choices that promote healthier development.

Encouraging children to engage with non-violent, educational, and prosocial content can help promote empathy, problem-solving skills, and positive social interactions.

As media consumption continues to rise among young children, understanding its potential impact on future behavior is more important than ever. By taking proactive measures, parents and communities can work together to create a safer and healthier media environment for future generations.

The study is published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

