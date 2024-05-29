Early neutering linked to serious health risks in some dog breeds

Dog lovers, it’s time to rethink that routine spay or neuter appointment for your furry friend. New research from UC Davis is turning conventional wisdom on its head, suggesting that the age-old practice of early neutering might not be the best for every dog. It seems that man’s best friend is not a one-size-fits-all when it comes to this surgical procedure.

Age-old debate on early dog neutering

Dog neutering is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of a dog’s reproductive organs. For male dogs, this procedure is called castration and involves the removal of the testicles. For female dogs, it is called spaying and involves the removal of the ovaries and usually the uterus.

Neutering aims to prevent unwanted pregnancies, reduce certain behaviors, and eliminate or reduce the risk of specific health issues.

For decades, the standard advice has been to neuter dogs early, typically around six months of age. But, as with many things in life, the answer isn’t so simple. UC Davis researchers have spent over a decade delving into the veterinary records of thousands of dogs, unearthing some surprising findings.

Breed and sex matter in dog neutering

The research reveals that the risks and benefits of neutering vary significantly depending on the dog’s breed and sex.

For some breeds, early neutering (before one year of age) is associated with an increased risk of joint disorders like hip dysplasia and certain cancers. This eye-opening discovery challenges the long-held belief that early neutering is universally beneficial.

To understand why neutering affects some dogs differently, we need to delve into the role of sex hormones. These hormones influence various bodily processes, including the development of bones and joints.

Removing them through neutering can disrupt these processes, potentially leading to health issues down the line. For example, male mastiffs showed a higher incidence of ligament tears and lymphoma, while female Ridgebacks had elevated risks of mast cell tumors.

Personalized decisions

The latest study from UC Davis expands on their previous research, adding five new breeds to the mix: German short/wirehaired pointer, mastiff, Newfoundland, Rhodesian ridgeback, and Siberian husky. The findings highlight the need for personalized decisions when it comes to neutering.

This research underscores the importance of considering each dog’s breed and sex to make informed neutering decisions, moving away from the traditional one-size-fits-all approach.

“It’s always complicated to consider an alternate paradigm,” explained Professor Lynette Hart, one of the lead researchers.

“This is a shift from a long-standing model of early spay/neuter practices in the U.S. and much of Europe to neuter by 6 months of age, but important to consider as we see the connections between gonadal hormone withdrawal from early spay/neuter and potential health concerns.”

Tailored advice for 40 popular dog breeds

The UC Davis team has compiled their extensive research into comprehensive guidelines covering 40 popular dog breeds.

These guidelines provide valuable information on the ideal neutering age for each breed and sex, empowering dog owners to make informed decisions based on their dog’s unique characteristics.

“We’re invested in making contributions to people’s relationship with their animals,” said Benjamin Hart, distinguished professor emeritus. “This guidance provides information and options for veterinarians to give pet owners, who should have the final decision-making role for the health and well-being of their animal.”

Future of neutering

The research does not advocate for abandoning neutering altogether. Instead, it emphasizes the importance of a personalized approach. Consulting with your veterinarian and considering your dog’s breed, sex, and overall health is crucial in determining the best time for neutering, if at all.

The study marks a turning point in how we approach spaying and neutering our canine companions. By embracing a more nuanced and personalized approach, we can ensure that our beloved dogs receive the best possible care throughout their lives.

So, the next time you’re contemplating neutering your dog, don’t just follow the old adage. Take a moment to consider your dog’s unique needs and make a decision that will benefit them in the long run.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

