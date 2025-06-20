Early preschool program helps teens behave better in high school

Preschool can change more than just how kids learn to read. A long-term study shows that a focused preschool program can help students better handle emotional and behavioral challenges even in high school.

The REDI program, short for Research-based, Developmentally Informed, was designed to improve social-emotional skills and language abilities in children from low-income families. This intervention has now shown benefits that span over a decade.

Preschool program taught emotions

REDI was integrated into 22 Head Start classrooms across three counties in Pennsylvania. Teachers received weekly support and training.

The curriculum was based on Preschool PATHS, which targeted emotion understanding, impulse control, and social interaction.

Lessons were reinforced through interactive reading, sound games, and print activities. Parents also got handouts and DVDs to continue the learning at home.

“We wanted to work with Head Start and look at whether there were ways to strengthen the programming by incorporating more up-to-date research on what we knew about social-emotional development,” said Karen Bierman, the lead researcher from The Pennsylvania State University.

Preschool kids behaved better

In preschool, children who received REDI showed higher emotion knowledge and social competence. These early gains prepared them to navigate relationships and school challenges more effectively in later years.

Teachers noted better cooperation and emotional regulation by the time students reached elementary school.

REDI students showed fewer behavior problems in high school with an effect size of 0.27 and fewer emotional symptoms with an effect size of 0.41, based on teacher, parent, and self-reports. These effects appeared more than ten years after the intervention ended.

Building lasting emotional skills

Academic skills acquired in preschool often fade if not supported. But social-emotional skills can persist. They help children form strong relationships, manage feelings, and stay focused. This improves school experiences year after year.

“The preschool intervention had built a protective capacity for kids to better manage the social pressures and emotional demands of adolescence,” Bierman said.

The REDI study followed participants from age 4 to 18. It showed how early emotional learning helped children stay steady through the transitions of school and adolescence.

Emotional gains linked to school success

The preschool program did not directly raise grades or on-time graduation rates. But it helped in indirect ways. Students with better emotional control did well in school and graduated on time. These gains began with behavior and adjustment in grade school.

The study revealed six clear paths that linked REDI to better GPA and another six to graduation on time. These involved improvements in emotion knowledge, social competence, parent involvement, and behavior management.

Role of parents and teachers

Parent involvement played a central role. One major path to fewer emotional symptoms in teens began with parents engaging more with school. REDI supported this through weekly take-home tools and DVDs for families.

Teachers observed that REDI children adjusted better and built stronger classroom relationships. These qualities helped them avoid negative peer influence and handle stress throughout school.

Preschool programs after the pandemic

After the pandemic, many children face wider gaps in education and emotional well-being. Programs like REDI offer a model for support that starts early and continues to matter later. The program cost only $191 per child, making it a cost-effective approach.

These results suggest that early efforts in emotional development have lasting impact. They shape school behavior and support success in life.

“Our findings suggest that when you boost early social-emotional skills, the big payoff is going to be sustained improvements in social-emotional and behavioral adjustment,” said Bierman.

Study follows kids into adulthood

Researchers continue to follow students from the preschool program into their twenties. They are studying how early learning affects college, work, and personal life.

The goal is to see how the preschool program shapes success in adulthood. Many families have remained in the study for over 14 years.

“They’ve been really willing to hang in there with us,” said Bierman. The commitment of these families could help build stronger programs for future generations.

The study is published in the journal Child Development.

