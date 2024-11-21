Early quasars defied the laws of physics with rapid growth 

A recent study sheds light on how supermassive black holes – each with a mass billions of times that of our Sun – formed so quickly within the first billion years after the Big Bang.

Led by researchers from the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) in Italy, the team analyzed 21 of the most distant quasars ever discovered. The quasars were observed in the X-ray spectrum by the XMM-Newton and Chandra space telescopes.

The findings suggest that the colossal black holes at the center of these quasars grew to their extraordinary sizes through extremely rapid and intense accretion, offering a plausible explanation for their early existence in the Universe.

Understanding quasars and their significance

Quasars are incredibly luminous and distant active galaxies powered by central supermassive black holes, also known as active galactic nuclei.

As these black holes attract matter, they emit enormous amounts of energy. The quasars examined in this study are among the oldest known objects, dating back to a time when the Universe was less than a billion years old.

In analyzing the X-ray emissions from these quasars, the researchers discovered an unexpected behavior of the supermassive black holes at their centers.

The experts found a connection between the shape of the X-ray emissions and the speed of the winds of matter being ejected by the quasars.

This relationship links wind speeds – reaching thousands of kilometers per second – to the temperature of the gas in the corona, the region closest to the black hole that emits X-rays.

Challenging the limits of physics

The study revealed that quasars with low-energy X-ray emissions, indicating a lower temperature in the corona, exhibited faster winds. This suggests a phase of highly rapid growth that exceeds a physical limit known as the Eddington limit for the accretion of matter.

This phase is referred to as “super-Eddington.” In contrast, quasars with higher-energy X-ray emissions tended to have slower winds.

“Our work suggests that the supermassive black holes at the center of the first quasars formed within the first billion years of the Universe’s life may have actually increased their mass very rapidly, challenging the limits of physics,” said Alessia Tortosa, lead author of the study and researcher at INAF in Rome.

“The discovery of this connection between X-ray emission and winds is crucial for understanding how such large black holes could have formed in such a short time, thus providing a concrete clue to solve one of the greatest mysteries of modern astrophysics.”

Observation of quasars from the cosmic dawn

The results were primarily achieved by analyzing data collected with the European Space Agency‘s XMM-Newton space telescope, which provided approximately 700 hours of quasar observations. Most of this data, gathered between 2021 and 2023 as part of the Multi-Year XMM-Newton Heritage Program, falls under the HYPERION project.

Directed by Luca Zappacosta, a researcher at INAF in Rome, the HYPERION project aims to study hyper-luminous quasars during the cosmic dawn of the Universe.

Supported by INAF funding, the extensive observation campaign enabled cutting-edge research into the early evolutionary dynamics of the Universe’s structures.

“In the HYPERION program, we focused on two key factors: on one hand, the careful selection of quasars to observe, choosing the titans, meaning those that had accumulated as much mass as possible, and on the other hand, the in-depth study of their properties in X-rays, something never attempted before on such a large number of objects from the cosmic dawn,” Zappacosta said.

“We hit the jackpot! The results we’re getting are genuinely unexpected, and they all point to a super-Eddington growth mechanism of the black holes.”

Implications for future space missions

This study offers valuable insights for upcoming X-ray missions like ATHENA (ESA), AXIS, and Lynx (NASA), scheduled for launch between 2030 and 2040.

The results will aid in refining next-generation observational instruments and developing better strategies for investigating black holes and active galactic nuclei in X-rays at even more distant cosmic epochs.

Understanding these elements is crucial for unraveling the formation of the first galactic structures in the primordial Universe.

By providing a plausible explanation for the rapid growth of early supermassive black holes, this research addresses one of modern astrophysics’ greatest mysteries.

It opens new avenues for exploring how such massive entities could form so swiftly after the Big Bang, enhancing our comprehension of the Universe’s earliest stages.

The study is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics .

