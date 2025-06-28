Geologists confirm that these rocks are the oldest ones ever found on Earth

The story of Earth begins long before forests, oceans, or even life itself. Deep beneath our feet lie ancient stones that silently preserve the secrets of our planet’s earliest days.

These fragments of Earth’s crust, forged during a time of violent formation and fiery beginnings, are nearly impossible to find intact. But now, a remarkable discovery of ancient rocks in northern Quebec has changed everything.

The oldest rocks on Earth

In a quiet region near the village of Inukjuak, Nunavik, scientists have confirmed the presence of the oldest known rocks on Earth. The research team was led by Jonathan O’Neil at the University of Ottawa.

The team’s combined efforts proved crucial in confirming the rocks’ extreme age. This discovery offers a rare glimpse into the Hadean eon – Earth’s earliest and most mysterious chapter.

“Many questions remain regarding Earth’s earliest crust owing to the rarity of Hadean (>4.03 billion-year-old) rocks and minerals,” wrote the researchers.

“The Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt in Canada may be the only known remnant of Hadean crust, although its age is debated, ranging from ≥3.75 to 4.3 billion years old.”

Understanding the Hadean eon – the basics

The Hadean eon was Earth’s wild and chaotic origin story – think fiery hellscape, not a cozy blue planet. It kicked off about 4.6 billion years ago when the solar system was still sorting itself out.

Earth was basically a molten ball of rock, constantly bombarded by leftover space debris from the formation of the Sun and planets. We’re talking massive impacts, one of which likely gave us the Moon.

The surface was so hot it probably looked like a lava ocean, and volcanic activity was off the charts. No atmosphere as we know it – just noxious gases, steam, and a whole lot of chaos.

But here’s the twist: despite all the fire and fury, Earth was laying the groundwork for life.

By the end of the Hadean – about 4 billion years ago – things started cooling down. Solid crust began to form, and water from volcanic steam and comet impacts collected into oceans.

There’s even some evidence (like ancient zircon crystals) that water might’ve been around earlier than we thought. No fossils, no life (as far as we know), just the planet slowly becoming habitable.

Ancient rocks found in Canada

In 2017, Sole collected the samples near Inukjuak, a small Nunavik community. These samples sparked scientific interest due to their unusual properties and unexpectedly ancient composition.

After early tests, the researchers continued their work at the University of Ottawa and Carleton University, driven by growing curiosity and increasingly promising results.

For over 15 years, scientists had debated the age of the volcanic rocks in this area. Some believed they dated to 4.3 billion years. Still, there was no clear agreement.

The international research team finally settled the dispute with careful examination and advanced methods. “Our previous research suggested that they could date back 4.3 billion years, but this wasn’t the consensus,” said O’Neil.

Clues in the ancient crust

The breakthrough came when the team studied the intrusive rocks that cut through the volcanic layers.

The researchers confirmed that these intrusions were 4.16 billion years old. That meant the volcanic rocks they crossed must be even older.

“This confirmation positions the Nuvvuagittuq Belt as the only place on Earth where we find rocks formed during the Hadean eon, that is, the first 500 million years of our planet’s history,” said O’Neil.

Dating Earth’s earliest rocks

To confirm how old the rocks were, the scientists used a powerful technique called radiometric dating. This method doesn’t guess or assume – it measures time based on the natural breakdown of elements inside the rocks.

The experts focused on two specific elements: samarium and neodymium. These elements are useful because samarium slowly turns into neodymium over a very long period.

Scientists know exactly how fast this transformation happens, almost like knowing the tick rate of a very slow and precise clock.

When the rock first formed, it had a certain amount of samarium and almost no neodymium. As billions of years passed, the samarium atoms decayed into neodymium.

By measuring how much of each element is present today, scientists can work backward and figure out when the rock originally solidified.

The team used two different isotope systems involving these elements. Each system worked independently to measure the same time span. And both pointed to the same answer: the rocks formed 4.16 billion years ago.

The origins of our planet

These rocks offer more than just a date. They provide a rare look into how the first continents formed.

Studying the rocks may reveal the early conditions that led to life. These samples help scientists understand what Earth looked like before oceans, plants, or animals appeared.

“Understanding these rocks is going back to the very origins of our planet. This allows us to better understand how the first continents were formed and to reconstruct the environment from which life could have emerged,” O’Neil explained.

This discovery, made in the quiet northern wilderness of Quebec, is about more than ancient stones. It’s about understanding our origins.

The research connects today’s Earth to its earliest beginnings – and helps trace the long, complex path from a barren world to one that would one day support people, forests, oceans, science, and mystery.

The study is published in the journal Science.

Image Credit: Jonathan O’Neil/IUGS

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–