Earth’s violent birth: What it takes to make a living world

Earth today is teeming with life. We have oceans, breathable air, and the perfect combination of chemical ingredients necessary for living organisms to thrive. But when Earth first started forming, it lacked some of the most fundamental elements required for life.

So how did our world transition from being barren and inhospitable to what it is today?

A team of scientists just found new clues that show Earth’s original mix of elements was complete surprisingly early – only a short time after the solar system came together.

Formation of the solar system

When the solar system began to form billions of years ago, it emerged from a gigantic cloud of gas and dust. This cloud contained important elements such as hydrogen, carbon, and sulfur – chemicals essential for life.

Not everything in the solar system was equally formed, though. The inner zone, the region nearest the Sun, was extremely hot.

Due to this heat, most of the life-critical components never condensed into solid form. Instead, they remained in the form of gas and didn’t persist long enough to become part of the rocky material that formed the tiny inner worlds such as Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars.

As a result, early Earth was built mostly from dry, rocky stuff. It missed out on a lot of the “wet” ingredients that came from the cooler, outer parts of the solar system.

The puzzle of life on Earth

Scientists have long wondered when Earth picked up the materials that would one day allow life to appear. If the inner solar system didn’t have them, then they had to come from somewhere else. And if they came later, when exactly did that happen?

That’s what scientists at the University of Bern’s Institute of Geological Sciences wanted to know. They analyzed rocks from ancient Earth and meteorites, using radioactive isotopes to calculate time with astonishing accuracy.

“A high-precision time measurement system based on the radioactive decay of manganese-53 was used to determine the precise age. This isotope was present in the early solar system and decayed to chromium-53 with a half-life of around 3.8 million years,” said Dr. Pascal Kruttasch, who led the study.

The team’s method allowed them to measure ages with less than a million years of error – even on materials that are billions of years old.

“These measurements were only possible because the University of Bern has internationally recognized expertise and infrastructure for the analysis of extraterrestrial materials and is a leader in the field of isotope geochemistry,” noted Klaus Mezger, co-author of the study.

Earth’s chemistry was locked in fast

The team found that Earth’s chemical signature – the unique mix of elements that made up the young planet – was complete in less than 3 million years after the solar system formed.

“Our solar system formed around 4,568 million years ago. Considering that it only took up to 3 million years to determine the chemical properties of Earth, this is surprisingly fast,” said Kruttasch.

“Thanks to our results, we know that the proto-Earth was initially a dry rocky planet. It can therefore be assumed that it was only the collision with Theia that brought volatile elements to Earth and ultimately made life possible there,” explained Kruttasch.

The collision that changed everything

Scientists have long believed that Earth was hit by a planet-sized object called Theia early in its history. This impact is also what likely created the Moon.

However, this study adds something new: evidence that Theia may have delivered the materials that made Earth capable of supporting life.

Theia likely formed farther from the Sun, where cooler temperatures allowed water and other volatiles to collect. When it slammed into Earth, it didn’t just shake things up – it may have delivered the very elements we needed to build oceans, an atmosphere, and the chemistry of life.

“The Earth does not owe its current life-friendliness to a continuous development, but probably to a chance event – the late impact of a foreign, water-rich body. This makes it clear that life-friendliness in the universe is anything but a matter of course,” said Mezger.

What this means for other planets

If Earth only became habitable thanks to a lucky collision, that has big implications for other planets – both in our solar system and beyond.

Even if a rocky planet forms in the right zone around its star, it might not be enough. The timing and location of volatile delivery, plus the exact kind of collision, may all play a role. And those things don’t happen everywhere.

It’s possible that many planets stay dry forever. Others might get hit too hard or too often. Earth’s path may not be typical – it may be one of the rare cases where the right ingredients arrived at the right time, in just the right way.

Understanding Earth’s massive collision

We still don’t fully understand what happened during that massive collision between proto-Earth and Theia. Kruttasch and his team want to explore the event further.

“So far, this collision event is insufficiently understood. Models are needed that can fully explain not only the physical properties of the Earth and moon, but also their chemical composition and isotope signatures,” Kruttasch said.

In other words, scientists still need to untangle the chemistry of Earth and its satellite. The Moon and Earth share strikingly similar chemical fingerprints – a mystery that challenges the idea of a foreign body like Theia delivering the missing ingredients for life.

If Theia really formed farther from the Sun, where water and volatile elements were abundant, why don’t those differences show up more clearly in the Moon’s composition?

Future research could help answer that question – and may also help us figure out how common this kind of planet-forming “recipe” is in the universe.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

