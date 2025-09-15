Cardiologist explains the easiest way to take care of your heart and live longer

Walking does not require a membership or fancy equipment, and the returns on the time and effort invested in walking are immediately reflected in better heart health.

A steady, daily walk at a purposeful pace can trim real health risks without turning your life upside down.

A meta-analysis of 160,519 adults showed that those who walked at the fastest pace had a 46 percent lower risk of coronary artery disease events than those who walked the slowest.

The study was led by Yusuf Aji S. Nurrobi of the Department of Cardiology and Vascular Medicine at Pertamina Hospital in Balikpapan, Indonesia.

Walking, heart health, and longevity

Genetics did not cancel out the effect of walking pace. In a large study, researchers found that people who moved at a slower pace and also carried a high polygenic risk score faced the greatest likelihood of developing coronary disease.

The combination of sluggish gait and unfavorable genetic profile produced the highest risk levels, showing that these two factors reinforce each other rather than replace one another.

At the same time, the results confirmed that both walking pace and genetic predisposition made independent contributions to risk prediction, which improves when walking pace is counted.

This research highlights that lifestyle choices and inherited traits each matter when it comes to heart health.

A UK Biobank analysis reported that walking pace improves heart and other early mortality risk predictions beyond common measures, which helps clinicians sort risk better.

How much is enough for real life

“Adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a week, such as 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week,” stated the CDC guidelines. A 20 to 30 minute brisk walk most days gets you there without scheduling gymnastics.

Moderate intensity means your breathing and heart rate are clearly up, but you can sustain the effort. Short on time, you can split walking into two 10 to 15 minute bouts and still check the box.

Daily routines are easier to keep than heroic goals. Pick a start time you can guard, like after lunch or before dinner, and make that slot non negotiable.

Walking pace and heart health

A systematic review of randomized trials in healthy adults found that exercise training increases heart rate variability, a marker of flexible autonomic control that is linked with better cardiac outcomes.

Brisk walking is an aerobic stimulus that can nudge the heart and cardiovascular system in the right direction when practiced regularly.

A 2022 review found that physical activity serves as an effective strategy for lowering cortisol levels. Reduced cortisol is associated with steadier mood, improved sleep, and less strain on the body systems that manage stress.

Pace also shapes how your blood vessels behave and helps your muscles pull more sugar and fat out of the bloodstream.

Over weeks, those changes support healthier blood pressure and cholesterol profiles, which is one reason walking shows up in prevention and recovery plans.

Why the risk drop is plausible

Walking taps large muscle groups in a rhythmic way, so circulation becomes more efficient with practice. That consistency trains the vessels to relax more easily and the heart to do the same job with less strain.

Energy use rises during and after the walk. Over time, that improves insulin sensitivity, and better insulin signaling supports stable blood sugar and less inflammatory activity tied to artery damage.

The nervous system matters too. When heart rate variability improves, it signals a stronger parasympathetic brake and a calmer response to daily stress, which lowers strain on the heart.

How to pace without gadgets

Use landmarks and a clock. If you are covering about a mile in 15 to 20 minutes and can hold that pace for your whole walk, you are in a useful zone.

Keep your stride relaxed and your arms moving naturally. If you notice your pace slipping near the end, shorten the stride a bit and stay smooth rather than pushing into a sprint.

Hills, stairs, and wind will change effort. Adjust your pace to keep effort steady across terrain, and let the tougher parts build fitness without forcing breathless bursts.

Keeping the habit when life is messy

Anchor the walk to a daily cue, like finishing a morning coffee or closing your laptop at a set time. Habits tied to a cue survive busy days because you do not have to renegotiate them.

Have a bad weather plan. Indoor corridors, covered malls, or a safe loop near home keep the chain unbroken when the sky does not cooperate.

If you have chest pain, unexplained shortness of breath, or dizziness during exertion, talk with a clinician before pushing pace. The goal is steady practice, not heroics.

Pace and regularity are the levers you control. A brisk 20 to 30 minute walk most days can shift your odds in a meaningful way.

“Promoting a faster walking pace as a daily activity may effectively mitigate the burden of CAD,” wrote Nurrobi. The signal appears consistently across different groups and remains strong even after accounting for genetic risk.

The study is published in Cureus.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–