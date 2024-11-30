Eating avocado every day can add years to your life, but this fruit has enemies

Avocados have become a staple in many kitchens, showing up on toast, in smoothies, and as the star ingredient in guacamole at every gathering. In fact, many experts claim that eating one avocado each day can actually add years to your life by improving the overall quality of your diet.

Beyond their delicious taste and texture, avocados pack a punch when it comes to nutrition. They’re loaded with healthy fats, especially monounsaturated fat, which is great for your heart.

You’ll also find plenty of vitamins like Vitamin K, Vitamin E, and several B vitamins, along with minerals such as potassium and magnesium.

Avocados are also rich in fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full longer.

So, what is the controversy, and how exactly can eating avocados improve your health and extend lifespan?

Investigating the avocado diet

Kristina Petersen, an associate professor of nutritional sciences, and Penny Kris-Etherton, a retired professor from Penn State University School of Nutritional Sciences, set out to explore this question.

They led a team to investigate the potential health benefits of daily avocado consumption. Their research was recently published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition.

The study aimed to see if adding one avocado to a person’s daily diet could make a significant difference in their overall diet quality.

“Avocados are a nutrient-dense food, containing a lot of fiber and other important nutrients. We wanted to see if regular intake of this food would lead to an increase in diet quality,” Petersen explained.

She noted that previous observational studies suggested that people who eat avocados tend to have higher diet quality, but they wanted to find out if there was a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

How the study was done

Because only about 2% of American adults regularly eat avocados, the researchers were curious whether incorporating this fruit daily could boost diet quality across a broader population.

They conducted phone interviews with participants before the study began and at various points throughout to assess their dietary intake over the previous 24 hours.

They used the Healthy Eating Index to evaluate how well participants adhered to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The study involved 1,008 participants divided into two groups.

One group continued their usual diet and limited their avocado intake during the 26-week study. The other group added one avocado per day to their meals.

“We found that the participants who had an avocado per day significantly increased their adherence to dietary guidelines,” Petersen said.

“This suggests that strategies, like eating one avocado per day, can help people follow dietary guidelines and improve the quality of their diets.”

Avocado diet surprises

What surprised the researchers was how participants managed to improve their diet quality.

“We determined that participants were using avocados as a substitute for some foods higher in refined grains and sodium,” Petersen noted.

While avocados counted toward increased vegetable consumption, people were also swapping out less healthy options in favor of this nutrient-rich fruit.

Poor diet quality is a significant risk factor for conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and kidney disease.

“By improving people’s adherence to dietary guidelines, we can help to reduce their risk of developing these chronic conditions and prolong healthy life expectancy,” Petersen said.

What happens next?

Petersen has explored other food-based interventions, such as the relationship between pistachios and diet quality.

She believes more research is needed to discover additional food strategies that can help people stick to dietary guidelines.

“In studies like this one, we are able to determine food-based ways to improve diet quality, but behavioral strategies are also needed to help people adhere to dietary guidelines and reduce their risk of chronic disease,” she emphasized.

Beyond diet: Avocado’s global impact

But there’s more to the avocado story than just personal health benefits, and it’s not what you might expect.

Enter Honor May Eldridge, a food policy expert who works to promote sustainable agriculture around the world.

In her book, The Avocado Debate, Eldridge delves into the complexities of our modern food system through the lens of the avocado.

“The avocado has come to represent so much more than just a fruit. It’s wrapped up with ideas of generational conflict, environmental chaos, and social injustice,” Eldridge explained.

“Over the last century, through careful marketing, it has evolved into a commodity crop with a huge social media following.”

The dark side of avocado diets

However, the book doesn’t aim to vilify the avocado or its fans. Instead, it seeks to educate consumers about the often-unseen ramifications of their choices.

“Everything we eat has an impact — good and bad. We all just need to be more knowledgeable about those consequences so we can make more informed choices. We shouldn’t demonize the avocado,” she stated.

Particularly in the last three decades, avocados have gone from being a regional crop to a global phenomenon embraced by cafes, restaurants, homes, and social media platforms everywhere.

Eldridge traces the avocado’s journey from a staple in indigenous communities to its current status, examining how colonialism and modern marketing have turned this humble fruit into a sought-after commodity.

Environmental and social challenges

She explores the environmental and social challenges tied to avocado production today. Issues like excessive water use, fertilizers, and pesticides have significant impacts on ecosystems and local communities.

One pressing concern is the expanding need for land, leading to widespread clearances that endanger crucial habitats and biodiversity.

Eldridge also tackles questions of equity and sustainability, highlighting connections between avocado production, land grabs, structural inequalities, and the influence of the Global North on the Global South.

She raises important points about how large-scale export agriculture affects local communities, especially in regions grappling with climate change.

“My goal is to encourage readers to recognize the complexity of our food system and understand that no food is inherently ‘good’ or ‘bad’,” Eldridge said. “The debate needs to move beyond simplistic portrayals and embrace the intricate reality of our choices.”

Avocado, diet, and environmental balance

So, where does that leave us with our beloved avocados?

On one hand, they can boost our diet quality and help us meet nutritional guidelines.

On the other, their production can have significant environmental and social impacts.

Perhaps the key is balance and awareness. By knowing more about where our food comes from and how it’s produced, we can make choices that are good for us while being mindful of the bigger picture.

