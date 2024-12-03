Eating more plant protein lowers the risk of heart disease 
12-03-2024

Eating more plant protein lowers the risk of heart disease 

Andrei Ionescu
Earth.com staff writer

In a comprehensive 30-year study of American adults, researchers found that individuals who consumed the highest ratio of plant-based protein to animal-based protein had a 19% lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and a 27% lower risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) compared to those with the lowest ratio.

The findings suggest that a plant-to-animal protein ratio of at least 1:2 is effective in preventing CVD, while an even higher ratio of 1:1.3 may be necessary to protect against CHD. 

Plant protein and heart health

The research is the first of its kind to investigate how the specific ratio of plant to animal protein impacts heart health.

Study lead author Andrea Glenn conducted the research as a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and is now an assistant professor at New York University.

“The average American eats a 1:3 plant to animal protein ratio. Our findings suggest a ratio of at least 1:2 is much more effective in preventing CVD. For CHD prevention, a ratio of 1:1.3 or higher should come from plants,” said Glenn. 

Three decades of data

The researchers analyzed 30 years of dietary, lifestyle, and heart health data from nearly 203,000 men and women enrolled in the Nurses’ Health Studies I and II and the Health Professionals’ Follow-up Study. 

Participants reported their dietary intake every four years. The team calculated each participant’s total daily protein intake in grams, as well as their specific consumption of animal and plant proteins. 

During the study period, there were 16,118 documented cases of CVD, including over 10,000 CHD cases and more than 6,000 stroke cases.

Risk reduction with plant proteins

After adjusting for participants’ health history, demographic, and lifestyle factors, the study found that a higher ratio of plant to animal protein was associated with lower risks of CVD and CHD. 

Compared to those who consumed the lowest plant-to-animal protein ratio (~1:4.2), individuals with the highest ratio (~1:1.3) experienced a 19% reduction in CVD risk and a 27% reduction in CHD risk. 

These benefits were even greater among participants who consumed more protein overall. Those who obtained 21% of their energy from protein and maintained a higher plant-to-animal protein ratio saw a 28% lower risk of CVD and a 36% lower risk of CHD, compared to those consuming 16% of their energy from protein.

Substituting meat with plant-based sources 

No significant associations were found between stroke risk and the protein ratio; however, substituting red and processed meats with plant-based sources like nuts was linked to a reduced risk of stroke.

The researchers explored whether there is a point where increasing plant protein intake no longer provides additional benefits or could have negative effects. 

They found that the risk reduction for CVD begins to level off around a 1:2 ratio of plant to animal protein, but the risk of CHD continues to decrease at higher ratios.

Dietary changes for heart health 

According to the researchers, these risk reductions are likely due to replacing red and processed meats with plant protein sources, especially nuts and legumes. 

Such dietary changes have been shown to improve cardiometabolic risk factors like blood lipid levels, blood pressure, and inflammatory biomarkers. Plant proteins are often rich in fiber, antioxidant vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, which contribute to these benefits.

“Most of us need to begin shifting our diets toward plant-based proteins,” said senior author Frank Hu, Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology at Harvard Chan School. 

“We can do so by cutting down on meat, especially red and processed meats, and eating more legumes and nuts. Such a dietary pattern is beneficial not just for human health but also the health of our planet.”

The researchers emphasized that the ratios identified are estimates, and additional studies are necessary to determine the optimal balance between plant and animal protein. Further research is also needed to understand how protein intake may affect stroke risk.

The study is published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/12/stone-tools_early-humans_flint-discovery_axe-head_1m.jpg
12-03-2024
Stone tool discovery challenges entire theory of early human intelligence and evolution
2024/12/Plant-protein.jpg
12-03-2024
Eating more plant protein lowers the risk of heart disease 
2024/12/Anglerfish.jpg
12-03-2024
Deep-sea anglerfish defy evolutionary expectations
2024/12/Rhythm-language.jpg
12-03-2024
Language and musical rhythm may have evolved together
2024/12/Life-Venus-.jpg
12-03-2024
Venus was never capable of supporting life as we know it
2024/12/Dark-genes.jpg
12-03-2024
Tens of thousands of hidden 'dark genes' discovered in humans
2024/12/Seaweed-cattle-methane.jpg
12-03-2024
Seaweed supplements reduce methane in grazing cattle
2024/12/Climate-feed-the-world.jpg
12-03-2024
Transformative action needed to feed the world in a warmer climate
2024/12/Squirrel.jpg
12-03-2024
How squirrels survive winter without food or water
2024/12/Prehistoric-art.jpg
12-03-2024
Acoustic echoes may have inspired prehistoric rock art
2024/12/Whiteflies-fossils.jpg
12-03-2024
'Extremely rare' fossils reveal how whiteflies live on leaves
2024/12/Bonobo-Salonga.jpg
12-03-2024
Bonobos are thriving in Salonga National Park
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved