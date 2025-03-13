Eating seafood helps children develop better social behaviors

A new study suggests that children who consumed the least seafood at age seven exhibited lower prosocial behavior at both seven and nine years old. Prosocial behavior – such as friendliness, sharing, and altruism – appeared to be positively linked to fish consumption.

Seafood provides key nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, iodine, vitamin D, and choline. These nutrients contribute to a balanced diet and support brain development.

Experts recommend children eat at least two servings of fish weekly, with one serving from oily fish like salmon or mackerel.

Seafood consumption and child behavior

Researchers from the University of Bristol analyzed data from 5,969 participants in the Children of the 90s study. This long-term research received £5.2 million ($6.6 million) in new funding. The study adjusted data for social and demographic factors, ensuring accurate results.

Previous research was primarily focused on fish consumption during pregnancy. The effects were examined on babies rather than children’s ongoing development.

However, the current study highlights the importance of research on fish intake during childhood.

The findings showed that children who did not eat seafood had a 35% higher risk of developing lower prosocial behavior at age seven and a 43% higher risk at age nine.

Those who consumed between 1-190g of seafood per week still had a 25-30% higher risk compared to those who met the NHS recommendation of at least 190g per week.

Concerns about seafood consumption

Many children in the study ate less seafood than NHS recommendations. One reason may be concerns about pollutants like mercury.

Parents often receive mixed messages about seafood safety, making dietary choices difficult. However, experts note that the benefits of fish consumption outweigh potential risks when intake follows guidelines.

Prosocial behavior develops between ages one and two. It becomes more complex as children grow. Encouraging these behaviors early supports social development and overall well-being. Good nutrition plays a vital role in this process.

Essential nutrients in brain development

Seafood is a primary source of omega-3 fatty acids like DHA and EPA, which support brain function and emotional well-being. While the body can produce small amounts of DHA from other sources, dietary intake is necessary to maintain optimal levels.

Iodine and selenium also contribute to neurodevelopment. Iodine plays a crucial role in thyroid hormone production, which regulates brain growth.

Selenium supports antioxidant functions and helps with thyroid hormone metabolism. Choline aids in neurotransmitter production, which impacts memory and cognitive function. Vitamin D supports calcium absorption and immune function, contributing to overall health.

The study measured prosocial behavior using questionnaires. Parents reported their child’s social interactions at ages seven and nine. The results showed that children who ate more seafood displayed better social behavior.

The researchers also investigated a possible link between seafood intake and IQ. However, they found no significant connection between fish consumption and intelligence.

Seafood and child development

“When there’s conflicting advice, it can be difficult to know what the best course of action is. Our previous studies have shown that eating fish during pregnancy in the UK can have a positive effect on child development,” noted Dr. Caroline Taylor, associate professor of nutrition at the University of Bristol.

“This has also been found in countries where fish intakes are higher than they are here, so encouraging fish consumption is likely to have a positive effect on child development.”

Dr. Taylor said the evidence to link fish consumption in children with the best behavioral development is clear, and that her team strongly recommends for parents to provide at least two portions of fish a week in accordance with NHS guidelines.

“We hope these research findings empower parents with the knowledge to give their children the best start in life.”

Public health considerations

The NHS advises that children should consume two portions of seafood per week, including one portion of oily fish. However, girls should have no more than two portions of oily fish per week due to concerns about dioxins and PCBs, which can accumulate in the body over time.

The FAO/WHO has acknowledged the benefits of seafood at all life stages. However, they also stress the need for region-specific guidelines based on local fish contamination levels, nutrient content, and dietary patterns.

Data from the UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey show that children consume less than the recommended amount of seafood. Many factors contribute to this, including concerns about mercury, taste preferences, cost, and limited availability.

Addressing these barriers through public health campaigns could help improve childhood nutrition.

Long-term study continues

Children of the 90s study has played a major role in health research for over three decades. Founded by Professor Jean Golding in the early 1990s, the study has contributed to more than 3,000 research papers.

With the recent £5.2 million funding boost, the study will continue its research. The focus will now extend to the third generation of participants. These efforts will provide valuable insights into child health and development for years to come.

The study is published in the European Journal of Nutrition.

