Eating vitamin C works better for your skin than expensive creams

Humans often search for simple ways to support skin health through daily habits. Many turn toward creams or serums for quick gains, yet science now points toward steady nutrient flow as a deeper source of resilience.

A growing body of work highlights vitamin C as a key driver of renewal within skin layers. New research offers strong evidence for powerful connections between food choices and skin function.

Vitamin C and skin

New research outlines a direct response between vitamin C intake and renewed skin structure. Increased intake raised vitamin C in blood, and rising blood levels guided more vitamin C into all skin compartments.

Skin thickness increased as collagen gained stronger support, and outer layers renewed faster. Professor Margreet Vissers of the University of Otago called the connection “compelling.”

“We were surprised by the tight correlation between plasma vitamin C levels and those in the skin – this was much more marked than in any other organ we have investigated,” said Professor Vissers.

“We are the first to demonstrate that vitamin C in the blood circulation penetrates all layers of the skin and is associated with improved skin function. I am very proud of my team and excited about what the data is telling us.”

How Vitamin C works

“We know that vitamin C is required for collagen production. This fact has inspired the addition of vitamin C to many skin cream formulations. However, vitamin C is highly water soluble and poorly absorbed through the outer skin barrier,” noted Professor Vissers.

“Our study shows that the skin is extremely good at absorbing vitamin C from the blood circulation. Uptake into the outer epidermal skin layer also seems to be prioritized.”

Work from the paper expands on core mechanisms. Vitamin C enters skin through SVCT transporters, which regulate movement from circulating blood into dermal and epidermal cells.

Epidermal cells carry higher concentrations per unit DNA, as shown in analysis of matched samples.

Epidermal regions display strong vitamin C accumulation, which supports cell division and renewal. Dermal fibroblasts hold even higher total levels due to larger cell volume, supporting collagen assembly and structural resilience.

What happens inside skin

Analysis of human skin samples revealed a pattern. Epidermal tissue holds about twice the vitamin C content of dermal tissue. Dermal fibroblasts maintain high intracellular concentrations that support collagen synthesis enzymes.

Epidermal keratinocytes maintain lower concentrations, yet renewal depends strongly on those stores.

Nutrient presence did not vary with age, sun exposure, or sex, suggesting wide relevance across populations. Correlation between blood and skin remained strong across all compartments.

Further theory from the study highlights active uptake. Vitamin C rarely remains in oxidized form under normal physiology, so rapid processing ensures mainly reduced ascorbate within cells.

Dermal and epidermal cells respond strongly to rising plasma vitamin C, demonstrating sensitive control across skin layers.

Cell nuclei in proliferating epidermal regions show increased activity when vitamin C availability rises, supporting steady turnover.

Skin density and collagen support

A controlled intervention strengthened earlier insights. Daily SunGold kiwifruit raised plasma vitamin C and boosted both dermal and epidermal concentrations.

Increased vitamin C in epidermal fluid matched increases in plasma, revealing active transport in response to rising intake.

Skin density rose significantly, indicating increased collagen support. Proliferation markers in epidermal layers rose as well, showing faster renewal.

Minor reductions in elasticity appeared but remained small. UV protection markers did not shift, yet core regeneration outcomes improved.

“The other really substantial finding showed a significant increase in the participants’ skin thickness levels, reflecting collagen production and an upsurge in the regeneration of their epidermal cells, in other words skin renewal,” said Professor Vissers.

Simple Vitamin C habits

SunGold kiwifruit served as a strong vitamin C source, yet many fruits and vegetables support similar gains.

Citrus, berries, capsicum, and broccoli offer meaningful amounts. Consistent intake supports stable plasma vitamin C.

“We suggest that increasing your dietary vitamin C intake will result in effective vitamin C uptake into all compartments of the skin,” said Professor Vissers.

“The important thing is to keep your plasma levels optimal, which we know can be easily achieved in a healthy person with a vitamin C intake of around 250mg per day.”

“The body however does not store the vitamin, so we recommend 5+ a day, every day, with one of those five being a high vitamin C food, as a good habit to cultivate.”

The study is published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

