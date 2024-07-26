Effective 'managed retreat' strategies for climate-threatened areas

Climate change brings numerous challenges, with ‘managed retreat’ emerging as a crucial strategy for adaptation.

As communities worldwide face escalating flooding risks, many are considering or being advised to relocate to safer, more resilient areas.

This proactive approach to managing risk is already in action. Flood-prone regions like Louisiana and Alaska are leading the way. Communities are taking decisive steps to protect their futures.

Strategic retreat from risk

The concept of managed retreat focuses on strategically retreating from areas at high risk of climate impacts.

“It’s retreating from risk, and we hope to provide decision support for the equitable implementation of retreat to build climate resilience,” said Elaina Sutley, associate professor of civil, environmental & architectural engineering at the University of Kansas.

Global partnership

Sutley is leading a comprehensive three-year study on managed retreat, valued at approximately $650,000.

This research is titled “Retreating from Risk (RFR): Decision-supports for the equitable implementation of retreat to build climate resilience.”

It is part of a collaboration funded by the National Science Foundation and Canada’s New Frontiers in Research Fund.

This initiative is through the 2023 International Joint Initiative for Research on Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Competition. Each agency supports scientists at institutions in their respective countries.

“This is multidisciplinary collaboration between partners in the United States, Canada, and Indonesia, who are all faced with flood disasters, whether that’s coastal flooding associated with a hurricane or not,” Sutley said.

“Inland flooding, seasonal flooding, and repeated nuisance flooding — all three of these countries are facing it. Managed retreat has become a somewhat common adaptation strategy, particularly for flooding. The U.S. team will also consider retreating from wildfire disasters.”

The KU-headed partnership extends beyond the University of Kansas, involving Stony Brook and Texas Tech universities, as well as researchers abroad.

This collaborative effort aims to develop effective and fair retreat strategies to address various types of flooding and other climate-related risks.

Understanding managed retreat

The focus of this research extends beyond communities grappling with floods and wildfires; it also aims to inform decision-making for those facing a range of recurrent natural disasters.

The researchers are committed to understanding managed-retreat approaches. They are exploring how these methods are considered and implemented in various geographies, cultures, and nations.

By examining global practices, they aim to identify common strategies. They also want to highlight necessary adaptations tailored to specific regional challenges.

This comprehensive analysis will help in developing effective, context-sensitive approaches for communities around the world, enhancing their resilience to various climate-related risks.

Respecting indigenous knowledge

In this extensive effort, the team is deeply committed to seeking and incorporating Indigenous knowledge and practices wherever applicable.

They aim to work closely with Indigenous communities, building trust and fostering meaningful partnerships.

By integrating Indigenous perspectives and traditional ecological knowledge, the researchers hope to ensure that their strategies are not only effective but also culturally respectful and inclusive.

Identifying barriers to managed retreat

The researchers will also document a range of barriers to adopting managed retreat, including political, financial, cultural, and policy-related challenges.

To gain a comprehensive understanding, data will be collected through a variety of methods, such as surveys, interviews, focus groups, and roundtable discussions.

This approach ensures that the research captures diverse perspectives from all levels of decision-making.

The ultimate goal is to provide actionable guidance for communities considering managed retreat as a strategic option.

By examining the nuances and varying viewpoints from different communities and stakeholders, the researchers aim to offer tailored recommendations that address specific needs and concerns, facilitating a more informed and equitable decision-making process.

The findings will be instrumental in guiding policymakers, community leaders, and future research efforts.

The ultimate aim is to develop “contextually relevant decision-support tools” that empower community leaders to effectively engage their constituents on managed retreat strategies.

Given the pressing nature of the managed retreat issue, the research is designed to offer practical and timely guidance.

By studying communities at various stages of addressing this challenge, the researchers seek to understand how managed retreat processes unfold in different contexts.

The results are intended to provide both immediate and long-term relevance, ensuring that the recommendations are adaptable to the evolving needs of diverse communities.

—–

—–