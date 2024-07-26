Egg-laying mammals, called monotremes, are unique in many ways

Have you ever pondered the bewildering array of creatures that inhabit our planet? From scaly reptiles to feathered birds and furry beasts, each one piques our curiosity. One such group that stands out because of their unusual stomachs is the monotremes.

Monotremes are egg-laying mammals — encompassing the platypus and echidnas — and they bask in the glory of being the oldest living mammalian lineage. These oddballs continue to intrigue and confound scientists around the globe.

The recent revelation hits the nail on the head, demystifying why they have unusually small, non-acidic stomachs; in particular, platypuses lack a pyloric sphincter, the gateway that controls the passage of food from the stomach to the intestine.

Monotremes anatomy

Enter Jackson Dann, the lead author of this groundbreaking study, and a Ph.D. student at the University of Adelaide’s School of Biological Sciences.

“Work from our lab previously had shown that the platypus and echidna had lost the genetic instructions for proteins that break down food and secrete stomach acids, but to me this didn’t explain the drastic shift in their stomach anatomy relative to other animals,” Dann shared his initial dilemma.

Drawing a unique conclusion from his research, he discovered that an essential gene named Nkx3.2 was inactivated in the common ancestor between platypuses and echidnas, tens of millions of years ago!

“Thanks to novel repositories of genetic data, and physical specimens we had at the lab, we were able to discover that Nkx3.2 wasn’t functional in monotremes, and this inactivating event contributed to the evolution of their unique body plans,” Dann continued.

Insights into monotreme’s stomach anatomy

Dann and his team’s discerning analysis of genetic data endowed us with priceless insights into how the monotreme stomach evolved and how it develops in the fetal period.

Monotremes harbor an enigmatic stomach anatomy.

“It’s likely there is some overarching ecological factor we’re missing as to why these species have lost their stomachs,” Dann surmised.

“It’s otherwise surprising that we would see these drastic shifts in stomach anatomy in monotremes and then the next closely related species are loose groups of fish.”

The lens of curiosity zoomed onto these remarkable creatures based on Dann’s fascination with the evolution of unique animal body plans.

The published research paper in Open Biology shines a light on a singular aspect of the labyrinthine evolutionary trajectory of monotremes.

Evolutionary significance of monotremes

Monotremes hold a pivotal place in the evolutionary timeline, serving as a bridge between reptiles and mammals. Their unique characteristics reveal much about the diversification of mammals over millions of years.

With a lineage dating back to the Mesozoic era, these creatures exemplify how evolutionary adaptations can lead to distinct biological forms.

The study of monotremes enables scientists to understand not just their own evolutionary history, but also the evolutionary mechanisms that led to the vast array of mammalian life we see today.

This knowledge can offer insights into resilience and adaptation in changing environments, shedding light on the pressures that shape species over time.

Significance of monotreme stomachs

Dann’s study is not simply for the biologists and geneticists, but also for us, the ordinary folks. He earnestly believes that the more we know about monotremes — and all Australian fauna — the more we can appreciate their role in their ecosystems and celebrate their idiosyncrasies.

“There are fantastic efforts led by my colleagues, Dr. Tahlia Perry, Isabella Wilson, and my supervisor, Professor Frank Grützner, into engaging and educating the public about monotreme biology and conservation, such as through EchidnaCSI,” Dann appreciatively said.

“A better understanding of these unique and iconic species provides a significant contribution to Australian ecology and culture — they help us understand more about mammals, including ourselves.”

As we delve deeper into monotreme biology, it becomes evident that their distinct traits not only offer insights into mammalian evolution but also highlight the delicate balance of ecosystems.

By studying these remarkable animals, we gain a greater appreciation for biodiversity and the importance of preserving such unique species in our ever-changing world.

So, next time when you see a picture of an echidna or a platypus, remember that their small, non-acidic stomach hosts a tale of millions of years of evolution!

The study is published in the journal Open Biology.

—–

—–