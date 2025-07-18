Eggs and cholesterol: A new twist in an old debate

Every morning, millions of people crack an egg and begin their day. Whether poached, scrambled, or sunny side up, eggs have remained a breakfast staple around the globe. Yet, for decades, they’ve also been the subject of dietary controversy.

Health professionals once warned us to limit our egg intake due to cholesterol concerns. They feared that too many eggs might clog arteries and increase the risk of heart disease. But as science continues to evolve, so do our ideas about food.

A new study from the University of South Australia now challenges these long-standing beliefs. The research offers clear evidence that eggs may not deserve their bad reputation. Instead, they could be an unexpected ally in maintaining heart health if eaten the right way.

Eggs were blamed for heart problems

The study’s findings arrive at a crucial time. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death across the globe. Nearly 18 million people die from CVD each year.

In Australia, one person dies every 12 minutes due to CVD. That is one in four lives lost to heart-related issues. With such staggering statistics, it is essential to understand what truly contributes to heart disease.

For years, experts assumed cholesterol-rich foods like eggs played a direct role in raising LDL cholesterol, often called “bad cholesterol.”

This assumption led to dietary guidelines that limited egg consumption. But Professor Jon Buckley and his research team wanted to look closer. They suspected that the real story was more complex.

“Eggs have long been unfairly cracked by outdated dietary advice,” Professor Buckley says.

Eggs don’t raise bad cholesterol

In what’s being called a world-first study, UniSA researchers set out to separate myth from fact. They explored how dietary cholesterol and saturated fat independently affect LDL cholesterol levels.

The team designed a controlled diet study where participants consumed two eggs daily. The key twist? The overall diet was high in cholesterol but low in saturated fat.

The results were surprising. Eating two eggs a day, within a low saturated fat diet, actually reduced LDL cholesterol levels. That means the cholesterol in eggs did not raise the risk of heart disease.

In fact, when saturated fat intake stayed low, dietary cholesterol from eggs had little to no negative effect.

“In this study, we separated the effects of cholesterol and saturated fat, finding that high dietary cholesterol from eggs, when eaten as part of a low saturated fat diet, does not raise bad cholesterol levels,” Buckley explains.

A new culprit emerges

So, if not eggs, what’s really behind elevated cholesterol levels? The answer lies in saturated fat. This kind of fat is found in processed meats, fatty cuts of red meat, full-fat dairy products, and many baked goods.

When people eat these foods regularly, LDL cholesterol levels can rise, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Buckley and his team highlight that eggs, although rich in cholesterol, contain very little saturated fat. This balance makes them quite different from other animal-based foods. It also means that we need to reevaluate which foods are the true culprits in heart disease risk.

“Instead, it was the saturated fat that was the real driver of cholesterol elevation,” Buckley says.

Eggs are fine, but fatty sides are not

This study changes how we might think about the classic cooked breakfast. It is not the eggs on your plate that should raise concern. It is what you pair them with. Greasy bacon, processed sausages, and buttered toast may be the real threat to your heart, not the eggs themselves.

“You could say we’ve delivered hard-boiled evidence in defence of the humble egg,” noted Buckley.

So, the next time you are standing in front of a sizzling pan, think carefully. Eggs can remain on the menu. But you might want to skip that second sausage link or the extra slice of fried bread. The study reminds us that balance is more important than banishment.

Eggs in a cholesterol-friendly diet

Eggs are not only versatile but also packed with essential nutrients. They contain high-quality protein, vitamins like B12 and D, and healthy fats.

For people trying to maintain a balanced diet, eggs can offer both nourishment and convenience. The new research finally gives them a fair chance to shine without guilt.

“So, when it comes to a cooked breakfast, it’s not the eggs you need to worry about – it’s the extra serve of bacon or the side of sausage that’s more likely to impact your heart health,” said Buckley.

It is time to let go of outdated advice. Science has turned the tables on cholesterol myths, allowing eggs to reclaim their place on the breakfast table. When part of a low saturated fat diet, eggs do not just taste good, they might actually support your heart.

The study is published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–