Eggs may slow memory decline and support brain health

Eggs have been a highly debated topic in the world of health and nutrition. They have been hailed as superfoods, then vilified as cholesterol-packed enemies, before being welcomed back into the “good” food group.

A recent study further strengthens eggs’ position in the “good” basket, revealing that these well-known breakfast staples might be more beneficial for our brains than we once realized.

Eggs as brain food

A research team from the University of California-San Diego has found that older women who indulge in eggs every week may notice less memory loss and a slower decline in executive brain functions over time.

This adds to the growing body of research suggesting that eggs, despite being notorious for their high cholesterol content, could potentially promote cognitive health in certain demographics.

Eggs and brain health

The findings, published in the scientific journal Nutrients, are based on a study involving 890 adults aged 55 and above from the Rancho Bernardo study in California.

Throughout 1988 to 1991, the participants diligently recorded their egg consumption and underwent a series of cognitive tests. This process was repeated from 1992 to 1996, evaluating their global cognition, executive function, and semantic memory.

Women and eggs: Tracing the connection

Interestingly, the data revealed that among women, those who consumed more eggs each week showed less decline in category fluency, which is a critical test for verbal abilities and executive function, over the four-year period.

This correlation persisted even after considering a variety of factors such as age, education, lifestyle behaviors, cholesterol levels, protein intake, and calorie intake.

The research suggests that the optimal egg intake for older women hovers around five eggs per week. So, you could say that an egg a day could potentially keep cognitive decline at bay.

Egg intake in women

“Women in the highest category of egg intake would have a half-point less decline in category fluency score over 4 years compared to women who never consumed eggs,” noted the researchers, Donna Kritz-Silverstein and Ricki Bettencourt.

“Although small, this association was still significant after further adjustment for behaviors, cholesterol, and calorie and protein intake, as well as after additional adjustment for diabetes and hypertension.”

Why do eggs stand out?

The concrete reason behind eggs being beneficial for cognitive health isn’t entirely clear, but the researchers offer some promising leads.

Nutrients like choline, lutein, and zeaxanthin found in eggs have been associated with improved brain health in previous research. Furthermore, the high-quality protein in eggs could help maintain neuronal structure and function.

While eggs do contain dietary cholesterol, they have relatively low levels of harmful saturated fat compared to meats. This might permit eggs to offer cognitive benefits without the potential drawbacks associated with high-cholesterol foods.

“The lack of cognitive decline with egg consumption is reassuring and suggests that despite having high levels of dietary cholesterol, eggs do not have a detrimental effect and may even have a role in the maintenance of cognitive function over time,” concluded the researchers.

Study limitations and future research

As this was an observational study, further research is necessary to validate a cause-effect relationship.

Yet, these findings contribute to the ever-growing body of evidence challenging the previously held notion that eggs should be strictly limited in the diet, especially for older adults aiming to preserve their mental clarity.

The researchers analyzed the relationship between egg intake and changes in cognitive test scores over the four-year period. Men and women were analyzed separately to account for potential sex differences, and the results were adjusted to control for a variety of factors.

Breakfast for brain health

One key finding was that among women, greater egg consumption was associated with less decline over the four years in category fluency. Women who reported eating five or more eggs per week saw about a half-point less decline in their category fluency scores compared to women who never ate eggs.

Moreover, there were no significant links found between egg intake and cognitive changes in men, emphasizing the need for further investigations into these gender differences.

These findings suggest that what we eat can greatly affect our health. Eggs, with their nutrients like choline, lutein, zeaxanthin, and high-quality protein, might be the best breakfast for brain health.

The study is published in the journal Nutrients.

