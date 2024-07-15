Electric aircraft batteries: Pushing the boundaries of technology

Electric aircraft batteries may seem like an unlikely place to apply biological research methods but, as it turns out, the field of omics could play a breakthrough role in enabling carbon-free air travel.

These techniques, which have revolutionized the way scientists understand the human genome, might just help us understand why electric aircraft batteries degrade over time.

In a recent study, a team of experienced researchers from the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), the University of California, Berkeley, and University of Michigan collaborated with industry partners ABA and 24M.

The experts applied omics techniques to dissect the intricate interactions within the anode, cathode, and electrolyte of electric aircraft batteries.

Breaking new ground, the researchers found that specific salts, when added to the battery electrolyte, could form a protective coating on cathode particles.

This fundamental discovery not only preserves the cathode from corrosion but also significantly enhances the battery life.

Promising leap towards carbon-free aviation

The scientists’ innovative work involves the design and testing of an electric aircraft battery using their novel electrolyte solution.

Impressively, this battery demonstrated a four-fold increase in performance over conventional batteries in maintaining the power-to-energy ratio needed for electric air flight.

Looking ahead, the team’s focus is on producing enough batteries, with approximately 100 kWh total capacity, for a predicted 2025 test flight.

As the study’s corresponding author and a senior staff scientist at Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry, Brett Helms highlights the importance of their work.

“Our work redefines what’s possible, pushing the boundaries of battery technology to enable deeper decarbonization,” said Helms.

Challenges in developing electric aircraft batteries

Transitioning from traditional vehicles to electric aircraft batteries is no easy feat, the latter demands high power for takeoff and landing and high energy density for extended flight.

Youngmin Ko, a postdoctoral researcher at Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry, paints a clear picture, indicating that it’s the power fade that’s critical for aircraft.

This is where the omics approach has carved out its niche, decoding patterns from changes in chemical signatures in complex systems to understand and respond to power fade.

Unveiling the culprit of power fade

Focusing on lithium metal batteries adorned by high-voltage, high-density layered oxides containing nickel, manganese, and cobalt, the team made a surprising discovery.

Contrary to the prevailing belief that power fade attributed to the anode, the experts found it primarily stemmed from the cathode side. The cathode particles, over time, cracked and corroded, thereby reducing battery efficiency.

An “aha moment” came when the team discovered that particular electrolytes could control the corrosion rate at the cathode interface, leading to the creation of a new, power-retaining electrolyte solution.

Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) batteries

Upon testing their new electrolyte solution in a high-capacity battery, the team found significant power retention, signaling a positive future for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL).

The team is now focused on producing the batteries for an anticipated 2025 test flight in an aircraft prototype made by their partners.

In the longer-term, they intend to expand the use of omics in battery research to customize battery performance for diverse uses in transportation and the grid.

Emergence of electric aircraft in modern aviation

Electric aircraft represent a promising frontier in the pursuit of sustainable aviation. Unlike their fossil fuel-powered counterparts, electric aircraft contribute significantly less to carbon emissions, offering a greener alternative for the future of air travel.

These aircraft leverage electric propulsion systems, which not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also minimize noise pollution, making air travel more environmentally and socially acceptable.

A key player in this transformative shift is the development of advanced battery technologies, like the ones studied by the Berkeley Lab team. These batteries must provide high energy density and power output while ensuring safety and reliability in various flight conditions.

Future directions and innovative designs

Companies and researchers worldwide are exploring innovative designs such as distributed electric propulsion, where multiple smaller engines work in tandem to optimize performance and efficiency. This novel approach enhances aircraft aerodynamics and fuel efficiency, contributing to overall sustainability.

Moreover, regulatory bodies and aviation organizations are increasingly endorsing electric aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are working on frameworks to certify electric aircraft, ensuring that safety standards keep pace with technological advancements.

These efforts are crucial for integrating electric aircraft into the commercial aviation sector and fostering public confidence in this new mode of air travel.

The study is published in the journal Joule.

