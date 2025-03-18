Electron activity in auroras will help us understand space weather

Earth’s polar regions often see odd bursts of energy raining down from above. These bursts come from charged particles that slip through special entry points where Earth’s magnetic field lines bend towards the ground.

Jasper S. Halekas is a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Iowa. He noted that scientists have spent years trying to understand the zones over the Earth’s polar caps – known as magnetospheric cusps.

These zones allow certain solar wind particles to stream straight into Earth’s atmosphere.

Charged particles and the magnetic field

Regions near the cusp can light up with auroras and create bursts of energy that ripple back and forth. These phenomena are more commonly known as the northern lights (in the northern hemisphere) and the southern lights.

For researchers, a cusp is a treasure trove of data about magnetic reconnection and other electromagnetic effects. There’s a constant dance between incoming charged particles and Earth’s protective magnetic layers.

Gathering data in low-Earth orbit

The Analyzer for Cusp Electrons (ACE) is designed to measure higher-energy electrons that zip in both downward and upward directions in the region of the northern magnetospheric cusp.

NASA selected it for the TRACERS mission, which is set to gather data in a low Earth orbit. Special orbits can pass straight through the cusp, and that gives the instrument a shot at picking up valuable details about the activity of these dynamic electrons.

Engineers fit this sensor with electrostatic optics and a detector system that can capture short-lived events, even those lasting mere milliseconds. That speed is suitable for the active nature of the cusp, where changes happen at a very brisk pace.

Rapid sampling of electron activity

Some phenomena in the cusp can form complicated patterns in the electron population.

One study concluded that wave-generated fields can create bursts of electrons with energies of a few hundred electron volts. The ACE system takes quick snapshots of these electrons before they zip away.

Rapid sampling is a major advantage in these conditions. Observations can track how electrons come in, reflect, and sometimes spread back out into space.

Understanding those short-lived events might be the key to cracking how magnetic fields and electric fields steer particles around.

Observing incoming electrons

Because the spacecraft orbits so close to our planet, it must position its sensors with care.

When the orbit lines up with Earth’s magnetic field, ACE can see the pitch angles of incoming electrons from nearly every direction in a single sweep. This coverage improves the odds of catching rare changes in the flow.

Avoiding stray interference is also important. The spacecraft design team placed ACE to keep its view mostly free of shadows from the spacecraft’s main structure. This ensures the sensor won’t miss critical angles where electrons might carry new details about cusp physics.

New insights on cusp boundaries

Edges of the cusp sometimes look like shifting borders. One minute, a layer of hot plasma sweeps by; the next minute, it’s calm. ACE aims to pinpoint where these boundaries form and how fast they move.

Researchers suspect that the cusp’s edges may hold clues about how the entire magnetosphere stays balanced under the sun’s continuous bombardment.

Timing data from ACE should help untangle whether each shift depends on the sun’s changing behavior or if it’s tied to short bursts inside Earth’s magnetic system.

Detecting surges in electron activity

Ace doesn’t work alone. A full suite of instruments on the TRACERS satellites is set to measure fields, waves, and other charged particles.

By combining multiple viewpoints, scientists hope to see how different ingredients merge to cause the energy surges in the cusp.

Teamwork among multiple sensors brings out nuances that a single instrument might miss. Each data set fills in a piece of the puzzle, which helps in drawing a bigger picture of what shapes our planet’s near-space environment.

Does electron activity have a ripple effect?

Finding a hot spot in near-Earth space is always exciting, but there’s a direct effect here on our atmosphere too.

When electrons with moderate to high energies drop into that zone, they can pump heat into the ionosphere below. Some changes may even ripple further, nudging global currents and triggering auroral activity that can shift weather in subtle ways.

Scientists want to see if these electron events might set off chain reactions. These processes could matter for satellite orbits, radio communications, and even some lines of research into climate. The more we know about the cusp, the better we can judge its role in bigger planetary processes.

A better understanding of space weather

Once ACE collects a steady flow of data, the team hopes to compare real-time spikes against solar wind records. That step might help distinguish local events from those triggered by sudden gusts of charged particles from the Sun.

In either case, the electron signals from this area can be windows into how the magnetosphere handles constant solar influences.

Nobody expects the cusp to give up its secrets without a challenge. Still, the first glimpses from ACE and its partner instruments could carry over into a deeper understanding of how space weather shapes our planet.

The study is published in Space Science Reviews.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–