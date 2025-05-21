Elephant brains reveal big differences among species

It’s widely known that elephants are intelligent. Their deep family bonds, tool use, and emotional awareness have fascinated humans for generations. But despite being one of the animal kingdom’s most admired creatures, their brains remain largely understudied.

That’s starting to change. In a recent study led by researchers at the Bernstein Center for Computational Neuroscience at Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin and the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, scientists took a closer look at elephant brain.

The team analyzed the brains of both Asian and African elephants using dissections, MRI scans, and data from past studies. What they found offers new insights into the differences between the two species and raises new questions about how brain size connects to behavior.

Surprising size differences

Asian elephants tend to be smaller than their African counterparts. They have shorter ears, a single “trunk finger” instead of two, and most females don’t grow tusks. But inside their skulls, things get interesting.

Researchers found that adult female Asian elephants have brains weighing around 5,300 grams on average. In comparison, African females average just over 4,400 grams.

That’s a substantial difference. While data for male Asian elephants is limited, it’s clear that males of both species generally have heavier brains.

One more surprise came from the cerebellum. In the African group, it makes up about 22% of total brain weight, compared to 19% in the Asian group.

Elephants’ expanding intelligence

Human babies are born with brains that weigh only about 20% of their final adult size. Elephants aren’t far behind.

The study found that elephant brains nearly triple in size from birth to adulthood. That’s more postnatal growth than any other primate besides humans. Why so much growth? The researchers believe social learning may be the key.

“Social factors and learning processes could explain the strong brain growth after birth, as elephants live in complex social structures and have an outstanding memory,” said Michael Brecht and Thomas Hildebrandt, co-lead authors of the study.

“The experience and accumulated knowledge of adult elephants, especially matriarchs, is central to the group behavior of elephants, and the young animals are very closely cared for over a long period of childhood and adolescence.”

Two elephants, two brains

The two species of elephants behave very differently around people. Asian elephants have been working alongside humans for centuries, often in domesticated or semi-domesticated roles.

In contrast, African elephants rarely adapt to human presence. Domestication attempts have been largely unsuccessful.

Could brain weight be part of the reason? “The difference in brain weight is perhaps the most important difference between these two elephant species,” said Malav Shah, first author of the study. “It could explain important behavioral differences between Asian and African elephants.”

Motor control could also play a role. African elephants, with their two trunk fingers, have a more dexterous trunk. Scientists link this complexity to the larger cerebellum and the higher number of neurons dedicated to trunk movement.

“With their two trunk fingers, African elephants can perform more diverse movements, which is also reflected in a higher number of neurons in the trunk’s control center in the brain,” said Brecht and Hildebrandt.

Unlocking the brain mystery

The team analyzed a rare collection of 19 elephant brains, most from zoo animals or wild elephants that died naturally or were euthanized for welfare reasons. These specimens are extremely hard to come by, making the findings even more valuable.

Still, much remains unknown. Brecht and Hildebrandt acknowledge that many questions are left unanswered.

The researchers plan to continue studying elephant brains to understand how structure affects social behavior, memory, and motor skills. As they put it, research into these massive “control centers” is only just beginning.



Saving elephants through science

Understanding the elephant brain isn’t just about satisfying curiosity. It helps scientists learn more about intelligence, memory, and social behavior across species – including humans.

These animals share traits with us that are rare in the animal world: they grieve, they cooperate, and they learn from experience.

By studying how their brains develop and differ between species, researchers are piecing together how these abilities are wired.

The study also raises important questions about conservation. As human activity continues to threaten wild elephant populations, knowing more about how these animals think and interact could play a vital role in shaping better protection strategies.

If we want to ensure a future where these animals continue to roam, we need to understand what makes them who they are – inside and out.

The full study was published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

