Beautiful and elusive bird thought to be long-extinct recently rediscovered

The captivating, brilliantly green night parrot, Pezoporus occidentalis, was once a common sight in the outback across the Australian continent.

However, due to external factors such as the arrival of colonists and pervading feral predators, the once thriving species witnessed a near-catastrophic decline by the late 19th century.

This decline was so drastic that for about a century, this vibrant parrot was thought to have been completely wiped out. It was only in 1990 when a dead specimen was found in western Queensland that hope was rekindled.

However, it wasn’t until 2013 that we got to witness the first living population of the elusive night parrot.

Pezoporus occidentalis in the Great Sandy Desert

Fast forward to the present, a dedicated team of Indigenous rangers and scientists, after intensive observation and research, have discovered as many as 50 night parrots.

This discovery took place on the land managed by the Ngururrpa people in Western Australia’s Great Sandy Desert.

The project received support from the Indigenous Desert Alliance and funding from the Australian National Environmental Science Program’s Resilient Landscapes Hub.

Why is this discovery monumental?

Well, because this population is the largest known gathering of night parrots in the world, making it a significant step in the continued conservation efforts for this endangered species.

Night parrot’s frequency

The key to this discovery was sound-data. The team used sound recorders to listen for the bird’s distinctive calls in 31 potential roosting areas.

Specimen of the green night parrot, Pezoporus occidentalis, long thought to be extinct. This is the best-preserved on display in the world, is now open to public viewing at the WA Museum. Credit: Arianna Urso / Western Australian Museum

After the data was acquired, it was analyzed meticulously, sifting through countless sounds at the night parrot’s frequency range.

This precision and tenacity paid off when they identified night parrot calls in 17 of the 31 sites.

Night parrot’s secret habits

Nick Leseberg, an ecologist at the University of Queensland and a co-author of the study, shared insights into the unique vocalizations of the night parrot.

“One of the night parrot’s diverse array of calls sounded like “didly dip, didly dip,” like a telephone, explains Leseberg. Another sounded like “dink dink,” resembling a bell.

Beyond just tracking these elusive birds, the study also revealed intriguing data on predators and threats to the species.

For instance, camera traps revealed dingoes as the most visible predators. Interestingly, they were caught in the act of preying on feral cats, which are suspected to be the actual threat to the night parrots.

Role of unspoiled ecosystems

The Great Sandy Desert, being one of the world’s most uninfluenced ecosystems, plays a crucial role in harboring and protecting the night parrot.

This unspoiled environment allows species such as the night parrot to adapt to a changing climate, facilitating their survival and keeping their populations healthy, states James Watson, a biogeographer at the University of Queensland.

Community stewardship

Community involvement proves to be a cornerstone in the conservation of the night parrot. The collaboration between Indigenous communities and scientific teams exemplifies a successful model of custodianship and biodiversity preservation.

The Ngururrpa people, with their profound traditional knowledge and intrinsic connection to the land, have contributed invaluable insights into the night parrot’s ecological patterns.

This partnership not only enhances conservation outcomes but also supports the sustainability of local customs and livelihoods, fostering a shared responsibility for protecting Australia’s unique natural heritage.

Night parrot conservation

Looking ahead, several innovative strategies could bolster the conservation of night parrots. Expanding the use of technology, such as drones and advanced acoustic monitoring systems, could offer more precise tracking of parrot populations and their movements.

Additionally, implementing predator control measures to safeguard these birds from feral cats remains a priority.

Increased funding and international collaborations could facilitate these efforts, ensuring that conservation actions are grounded in cutting-edge science while respecting Indigenous knowledge systems.

Ultimately, a concerted approach that blends tradition with innovation can sustain night parrot populations for future generations to appreciate.

Road ahead for Pezoporus occidentalis

The rediscovery of the parrot is only the first step. Now, we must act urgently to protect this newly discovered population.

The scientists express their fervent hope that, with continuous conservation efforts, the night parrot doesn’t slip back into obscurity a second time.

This tale of resilience and rediscovery shows us just how much we still have to learn about our planet and its incredible inhabitants. Isn’t it our responsibility to preserve it for generations to come?

The study is published in the journal Wildlife Research.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–