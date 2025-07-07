Emojis help people feel closer in their relationships

Everyone sends texts. It’s simple – one message goes out, another comes back. Somewhere in between, emojis appear. They smile, wink, cry. Without much notice, emojis change how messages feel.

Researchers often ignore these tiny icons. But Eun Huh from the University of Texas at Austin decided to take a closer look. Her study asks a simple question: do emojis make people feel closer in their relationships?

“The study revealed that emojis can boost relationship satisfaction by signaling emotional attentiveness. Interestingly, it’s not the type of emoji but simply their presence that makes people feel closer to their partner,” noted Huh.

Emojis change how texts feel

Think about your last text. Did it have an emoji? Most likely it did. Nearly everyone uses them.

But emojis aren’t just decorations. They work like tiny signals of emotion and bring life to plain words. A simple thumbs-up or heart can completely change a the mood of a message.

The researchers looked at this effect closely. Their analysis showed something surprising. People feel more connected to those who use emojis. It’s not about picking the right emoji. The magic lies in using them at all.

Emojis make relationships feel closer

The researchers asked 260 adults to imagine texting close friends. They read 15 different chat examples. Some had emojis, while others didn’t.

The results were clear. People trusted emoji users more. They called them more responsive and the chats felt warmer.

Surprisingly, the type of emoji didn’t matter – faces, hearts, or objects made no difference. What mattered was simply that an emoji was there at all.

Making messages feel human

Text without emotion can feel cold. Emojis fix that. They help messages feel personal, soften harsh words, and make it easier to spot the sender’s true feelings.

Our brains react to emojis just like they do to real human faces. That’s not just a guess – it’s been measured. These icons tap into deep emotional areas in the mind.

Emojis also work fast. They don’t need long explanations. A simple symbol gets the message across instantly.

Emojis help people feel heard

Responsiveness may be the element that boosts a feeling of connectedness. In every case, people felt more heard when messages included emojis. That sense of being heard led to stronger friendships.

The researchers ran more tests to dig deeper. They found that emojis didn’t boost likability or closeness on their own. Instead, emojis made people feel listened to. That feeling then brought everything else – friendship, closeness, and satisfaction.

Matching emojis boost connections

The study controlled the message tone carefully. The researchers didn’t want sarcastic jokes throwing off the results.

Positive emojis appeared with positive text. Sad emojis came with sad words. This made sure the emotional flow stayed clear.

Even with this careful setup, the study proved its point. People felt emotionally connected when emojis matched the message.

But here’s the best part: the type of emoji still didn’t matter. Any emoji could spark the same emotional effect.

Emojis fix tone and avoid confusion

Why do emojis work so well? They make conversations feel softer and friendlier. A simple smiley face can take the edge off a blunt reply.

Emojis can help to reduce misunderstandings, since tone gets tricky over text. Emojis also act like little bursts of warmth. They draw attention and show effort, even in rushed conversations.

Most importantly, emojis can do what words sometimes can’t – show that you care.

Growing digital friendships

This study offers a simple truth: emojis make people feel closer. You don’t need to think hard about which emoji to use. Just adding one makes a difference.

In a world where everyone is busy, emojis are shortcuts to emotional connection. They don’t take much time. But they pack a punch.

Emojis turn plain chats into something more meaningful. They remind people that someone is paying attention.

Further studies are needed

Of course, every study has limitations. This one focused on imagined situations. People weren’t texting real friends during the test. The researchers suggest testing real-time chats next.

The experts pointed out that this study included mostly U.S.-based participants. Emoji meanings can shift across cultures. What works in one place might not in another.

And there’s one more question waiting. What happens when emojis clash with words? Like a smiley face paired with sad news. Future studies might explore those mixed signals.

Emojis and relationship satisfaction

In the end, this study reveals something many miss. Emojis are not just fun add-ons. They act as emotional glue in text messages.

They help people feel seen, make replies feel warmer, and pull friendships a little closer.

“The study revealed that emojis can boost relationship satisfaction by signaling emotional attentiveness,” said Huh. “Interestingly, it’s not the type of emoji but simply their presence that makes people feel closer to their partner.”

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–