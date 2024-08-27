Emotional intelligence may be the secret to academic success

Emotional intelligence, often overshadowed by traditional measures of intelligence, may hold the hidden key to academic success.

While cognitive ability has long been considered the most significant factor in educational achievement, recent research by a consortium of international experts suggests otherwise.

The study provides evidence that emotional intelligence is just as crucial in shaping a student’s academic journey as brain intelligence.

What is emotional intelligence?

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is the ability to recognize, understand, manage, and influence your own emotions and the emotions of others.

This type of intelligence involves being aware of how emotions affect behavior, using emotional awareness to guide thinking and actions, and managing emotions to achieve personal and interpersonal effectiveness.

Emotional intelligence is often broken down into four key components: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship management.

Emotional intelligence and academics

The research was jointly led by Dr. Margherita Malanchini at Queen Mary University of London and Dr. Andrea Allegrini at University College London. The experts determined that non-cognitive skills, such as motivation and self-regulation, are critical determinants of academic success.

These skills become increasingly influential throughout a child’s education, highlighting the importance of supporting both cognitive and non-cognitive abilities.

“Our research challenges the long-held assumption that intelligence is the primary driver of academic achievement,” said Dr. Malanchini.

“We’ve found compelling evidence that non-cognitive skills – such as grit, perseverance, academic interest, and the value attributed to learning – are not only significant predictors of success but that their influence grows stronger over time.”

The research journey involved following over 10,000 children from age 7 to 16 in England and Wales. By utilizing twin studies and DNA-based analyses, the researchers were able to examine the complex interplay between genes, environment, and academic performance.

Non-cognitive genetics: A powerful influence

One of the most notable outcomes of the study is the escalating role of genetics in shaping non-cognitive skills and their impact on academic achievement.

The researchers constructed a “polygenic score” for non-cognitive skills by analyzing DNA, essentially creating a genetic snapshot of a child’s predisposition towards these skills.

“We discovered that genetic effects associated with non-cognitive skills become increasingly predictive of academic achievement over the school years. In fact, their effect nearly doubles between the ages of 7 and 16,” explained Dr. Allegrini.

“By the end of compulsory education, genetic dispositions towards non-cognitive skills were equally as important as those related to cognitive abilities in predicting academic success.”

The findings challenge the traditional view that intelligence is the primary driver of educational achievement. They suggest instead that a child’s emotional and behavioral makeup, influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, plays a crucial role in their academic journey.

Role of the environment in academic success

Despite the extensive influence of genetics on non-cognitive skills, the environment also holds a valuable place in a child’s academic development.

By comparing siblings, researchers were able to isolate the impact of shared family environment from genetic factors.

“We found that while family-wide processes play a significant role, the increasing influence of non-cognitive genetics on academic achievement remained evident even within families,” said Dr. Allegrini.

“This suggests that children may actively shape their own learning experiences based on their personality, dispositions, and abilities, creating a feedback loop that reinforces their strengths.”

Implications for the education system

The findings of this study have profound implications for education. By recognizing the critical role of non-cognitive skills, schools can develop targeted interventions to support students’ emotional and social development alongside their academic learning.

“Our education system has traditionally focused on cognitive development,” said Dr. Malanchini. “It’s time to rebalance that focus and give equal importance to nurturing non-cognitive skills. By doing so, we can create a more inclusive and effective learning environment for all students.”

Further research into the complex interplay of genes, environment, and education will be a crucial step going forward.

By understanding these factors, educators and policymakers can develop more effective strategies to support students’ overall development and achieve better educational outcomes.

“This study is just the beginning,” said Dr. Malanchini. “We hope it will inspire further research and lead to a transformation in how we approach education.”

The research was generously supported by the Medical Research Council (MRC) of the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The study is published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

