Endangered brown bears have a genetic 'weak spot'

Deep in the rugged Apennine Mountains of central Italy, a rare and elusive creature roams the dense forests and rocky slopes. The Apennine brown bear, also known as the Marsican brown bear (Ursus arctos marsicanus), is one of the most endangered bear populations in the world.

Isolated for centuries, this subspecies has developed unique characteristics that set it apart from other brown bears. But with only around 50 individuals left in the wild, its future hangs in the balance.

Efforts to protect this remarkable species have long been in motion, but new research has uncovered a troubling genetic flaw that could further threaten its survival.

A study by the Italian Endemixit project has revealed a mutation that affects the bears’ ability to produce energy, raising urgent concerns among conservationists.

Apennine brown bear faces extinction

The Apennine brown bear has adapted to life in the mountains, developing smaller body size, a more herbivorous diet, and less aggressive behavior compared to other brown bear populations.

Despite these adaptations, it remains highly vulnerable due to habitat destruction, illegal hunting, and the increasing presence of human settlements.

Unlike other bear species that thrive across large territories, the Apennine brown bear is confined to a small, fragmented area. This isolation has led to genetic bottlenecking, making it more susceptible to inherited disorders.

Now, scientists have discovered a mutation that may be weakening the species from within, making its survival even more precarious.

Mutation impairs energy production

The latest findings, set to be presented at the 69th Biophysical Society Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, shed light on a crucial genetic issue.

Researchers identified a mutation in the ND5 subunit of Respiratory Complex I, which plays a vital role in mitochondrial function. Mitochondria, often called the “powerhouses” of cells, generate the energy needed for survival.

When this system fails, the consequences can be severe. The mutation impairs energy production and leads to an increase in harmful byproducts like reactive oxygen species.

These molecules damage cells and accelerate aging, potentially reducing the bears’ lifespan and weakening their ability to cope with environmental stress.

Mutation weakens the brown bear

“This mutation appears to significantly impact these bears,” explained Nunzio Perta, a graduate student in the lab of Daniele Di Marino at Marche Polytechnic University in Ancona, Italy.

“It’s like they’re constantly running on low batteries. This could make it harder for them to survive, especially in a challenging environment.”

The Apennine brown bear must endure harsh winters, long periods of food scarcity, and threats from human activity. Reduced energy levels could make it harder for them to store enough fat for hibernation, defend their territory, or find sufficient food sources.

This weakness may also affect reproduction, further worsening their already low numbers.

Potential solution in their diet

While the genetic mutation presents a serious threat, researchers believe there may be ways to help the bears cope. One promising approach involves diet modification.

Since the mutation increases the production of reactive oxygen species, scientists are exploring whether certain foods could help counteract the damage.

One possible solution involves increasing the availability of antioxidant-rich plants in their habitat. Perta suggests that planting more native berry species could be beneficial. These plants could provide the bears with natural sources of antioxidants, helping to neutralize harmful molecules and improve their overall health.

“By understanding the molecular basis of these genetic problems, we hope to create a plan to protect these bears in their natural environment,” said Perta. “The bears are a crucial part of the very unique ecosystem that we have here in Italy.”

Ecological role of the brown bear

Beyond their own survival, these bears play a critical role in maintaining the health of their ecosystem.

As large mammals, they help regulate prey populations, spread seeds, and influence vegetation growth. Their presence shapes the balance of the mountain forests, affecting countless other species.

If the Apennine brown bear were to disappear, the ecological consequences could be profound. The loss of a top predator often triggers cascading effects, leading to overpopulation of certain animals and changes in plant dynamics.

Protecting these bears means preserving an entire web of life that depends on their existence.

Conservation efforts must adapt

Conservationists have worked tirelessly to protect the remaining population through habitat restoration, anti-poaching measures, and public awareness campaigns. But this new genetic discovery highlights the need for a more targeted approach.

Understanding the impact of the mitochondrial mutation could help refine conservation strategies. Efforts to enhance the bears’ diet, reduce human disturbances, and maintain genetic diversity may all be necessary to give the species a fighting chance.

With such a small population, every individual bear matters, and every action taken now could shape the future of the species.

A race against time

The fate of the Apennine brown bear remains uncertain, but there is still hope. Scientific research, community involvement, and policy changes can make a difference in ensuring these bears continue to roam the Italian mountains.

The discovery of this genetic mutation may be alarming, but it also provides an opportunity to act before it is too late.

Protecting this unique bear is not just about saving a single species. It is about preserving a rich and fragile ecosystem that has existed for centuries. With urgent action, the Apennine brown bear can continue to be a symbol of Italy’s wild heritage for generations to come.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–