No more counting to 10,000 every day - study shows equal health benefits in fewer steps

A fitness tracker doesn’t care whether you run for the bus or wander through the grocery store. It simply counts. Those digital tallies have become a barometer of personal health and wellness, yet the “magic” 10,000-step goal that pops up on so many screens never came from a medical textbook.

New evidence now suggests that you can bank most of the same benefits with a target that feels far more doable.

Daily movement is still critical. Cardiorespiratory fitness, blood sugar control, and mood all improve when people spend less time sitting. The question has always been how much walking is enough to tip the scales toward better health.

A sweeping review published in The Lancet Public Health turns that puzzle on its head, offering a fresh benchmark that’s easier to reach for schoolchildren, office workers, and older adults alike.

Health benefits of daily steps

After combing through data collected between 2014 and 2025 in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and several other nations, researchers at the University of Sydney weighed information from fifty-seven studies that tracked step counts with pedometers, accelerometers, and popular wrist-worn sensors.

Lead author Professor Melody Ding explains, “Aiming for 7,000 steps is a realistic goal based on our findings, which assessed health outcomes in a range of areas that hadn’t been looked at before.”

The analysis compared people who logged about 2,000 steps per day with peers who reached higher brackets in 1,000-step increments.

It found that moving up to roughly 7,000 steps lowered the risk of dying from any cause by 47 percent, almost matching the advantage seen at 10,000 steps.

What the numbers reveal

Walking around 3½ miles a day also trimmed dementia risk by 38 percent, while an extra 3,000 steps beyond that shaved only seven additional percentage points.

Type 2 diabetes showed a different curve: incidence dropped 22 percent at 10,000 steps and 27 percent at 12,000. Importantly, the biggest jump in protection happened when people climbed from 2,000 to between 5,000 and 7,000 steps.

Dr. Katherine Owen, the study’s chief analyst, notes, “For people who are already active, 10,000 steps a day is great, but beyond 7,000 steps, the extra benefits for most of the health outcomes we looked at were modest.”

Health gains and step goals

The review did more than tally deaths. Researchers linked a 7,000-step habit to lower odds of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, depression, and mobility problems.

“We know daily step count is linked to living longer, but we now also have evidence that walking at least 7,000 steps a day can significantly improve eight major health outcomes – including reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, and depressive symptoms,” Professor Ding says.

Those findings back up earlier work showing that even light-intensity activity improves insulin sensitivity, blood-pressure regulation, and the release of brain-boosting neurochemicals.

Moving the goalposts (again)

Why did 10,000 steps take root in the first place? Historians trace the figure to a Japanese pedometer marketed in the 1960s under the name manpo-kei, or “10,000-step meter.”

Marketers rounded the idea into a neat slogan, and fitness culture never looked back. Science, however, keeps refining the target.

By pooling millions of person-years of follow-up, the Sydney team demonstrated that the curve of risk reduction begins to flatten once people cross 7,000 steps.

Hitting higher numbers still helps, especially for blood-glucose control, yet the incremental payoff shrinks.

Small increases, big payoffs

Most adults in high-income countries average fewer than 5,000 steps on workdays. That leaves substantial room for improvement without marathon ambitions.

Professor Ding reminds readers, “However, for those who cannot yet achieve 7,000 steps a day, even small increases in step counts, such as increasing from 2,000 to 4,000 steps a day, are associated with significant health gains.”

The same principle holds for those edging toward retirement: replacing a couple of car trips each week with short walks or choosing stairs instead of elevators can push step totals into the protective zone.

Finding what fits

Public health agencies have long advised at least 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly, a metric many people find hard to translate into daily life.

Steps provide a simpler yardstick, and the Australian government is already exploring how to fold the new evidence into future guidelines.

Researchers also want to know whether age, chronic illness, or regional differences should tweak the threshold.

Step counters miss swimming and cycling, and most studies still overrepresent wealthier nations, so widening the research net will sharpen advice for diverse communities.

Health, steps, and the future

The main lesson is one of progress rather than perfection.

“Our research helps to shift the focus from perfection to progress. Even small increases in daily movement can lead to meaningful health improvements,” Professor Ding concludes.

A stroll with the dog, an extra loop around the block during lunch, or pacing the sidelines at a child’s soccer game all add to the tally.

Cross the 7,000-step mark most days, and you are likely protecting your heart, mind, and metabolic health. Go further if you enjoy it, but remember that the steepest gains come early.

Your sneakers – and your body – will thank you.

The full study was published in the journal The Lancet Public Health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–