Scientists opened a tomb sealed for 2,600 years and found more than 100 intact artifacts

Archaeologists opened a 2,600-year-old Etruscan tomb near San Giuliano, Italy, and found it had remained intact. The chamber survived untouched through centuries of looting that emptied many nearby graves.

Inside lay four people on carved stone beds, surrounded by more than 100 grave goods like pottery, weapons, bronze ornaments, and delicate silver hair spools.

The site sits about 43 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Rome in the ancient necropolis of San Giuliano.

Why this Etruscan tomb matters

The excavation was directed by Davide Zori, associate professor at Baylor University, working with the San Giuliano Archaeological Research Project (SGARP) and Italian heritage partners.

His team used modern methods to document every layer and object before anything was moved.

Most tombs in the area were looted long ago, so this sealed chamber preserves context that is normally lost. Context lets scientists connect items to the people who used them and the exact places they rested.

Cataloging has already identified at least 74 ceramic vessels, almost all intact. Textile traces still clung to a bronze fibula, which is rare and useful for studying ancient fabrics.

“This completely sealed burial chamber represents a rare find for Etruscan archaeology. In the internal hilly region of central Italy, where the SGARP team works, a preserved chamber tomb of this age has never before been excavated with modern archaeological techniques,” said Zori.

What the Etruscans left in the tomb

The Etruscans shaped central Italy before the Roman Republic and passed on ideas that later became part of Roman culture. Their cities traded widely, and their art and religious practices influenced neighbors near and far.

House-like tombs carved into volcanic rock are a hallmark of Etruscan funerary architecture at sites such as Caere. Many tomb interiors echo domestic spaces with carved beds, benches, and decorated walls.

Graves often held ceramics for food and drink, personal ornaments, weapons, and tools. These items help researchers infer social roles, diet, and networks of exchange.

San Giuliano is well known for the variety of tomb types carved into its cliffs. That range is documented by the regional park.

Where San Giuliano fits into history

San Giuliano sits within Marturanum Park, a landscape with layers of human activity from the Bronze Age to the Middle Ages. The plateau overlooks ravines that sheltered roads, farms, and burial grounds.

Scholars with SGARP have studied how this area changed from an Etruscan urban center to a medieval stronghold. Their multi-year fieldwork is summarized in a 2018 study.

Etruscan communities thrived for centuries before Rome expanded. By the first century B.C., Etruria was absorbed into the Roman state, which reshaped local institutions and daily life.

Archaeologists value San Giuliano because its tombs and settlement remains show both continuity and change across that long timeline. Finds from sealed contexts add reliable points to that historical map.

How scientists will study the tomb

Researchers recorded the chamber using careful photography, mapping, and notes, before removing any objects. This approach preserves relationships among artifacts and bones for later analysis.

The team will study the skeletons for age, sex, health, and signs of stress or disease. Analysts can also sample teeth and bones for isotopic signatures to investigate diet and mobility across a lifetime.

Objects will undergo material and residue studies to see how people used them and where they came from. The layout on the stone beds may reveal roles within the group and the order of the burials.

“The SGARP team has completed the excavation of the tomb, but the study and analysis of the archaeological data yielded by this incredible discovery is just beginning,” said Zori. Work in the lab will build on the field data to test new questions.

Students and community at the center

Undergraduate and graduate students helped with every step, from preparing the trench to cleaning ceramics in the lab. Field schools like this train the next generation while adding real data to scholarship.

Local residents visited the lab to see the vases and other items as they were cataloged. That kind of open door work builds trust and protects sites by making the science visible.

Partnerships with museums and officials help ensure that conservation comes first. Collaboration also streamlines permits and security so teams can focus on research.

What to watch as research unfolds

Bioarchaeologists will test whether the four individuals were related by family. Genetic and dental evidence can point to kinship and migration patterns.

Ceramics and metals will be compared with known workshops to map trade routes. Differences in style or clay recipes may show ties across central Italy and beyond.

Weapon types and personal ornaments can speak to identity and status. Small details like wear marks and repairs add stories of daily use.

All of this is possible because the chamber stayed sealed. A complete context makes each result stronger and easier to interpret.

Photo credits: Jerolyn Morrinson.

