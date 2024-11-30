Europa Clipper is on a 1.8-billion-mile journey to Jupiter's moon

A humble voyager from NASA was launched on October 14, 2024 for its longest journey yet. The valiant vessel, known as the Europa Clipper, was catapulted from the constraining clutches of Earth’s gravity.

Now it’s moving at a speed of 22 miles per second (35 kilometers per second), away from the Sun, and towards a new horizon.

Europa Clipper is the largest spacecraft that has ever been developed by NASA for a planetary mission. The voyager has its sights set on Jupiter’s frosty moon Europa, which is one of the most intriguing targets in the search for extraterrestrial life within our solar system.

As space agencies worldwide keenly watch its progress, Europa Clipper will cover hundreds of millions of miles in its quest.

An epic journey into space

The spacecraft will ultimately venture an astounding 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion kilometers) away from home.

The voyager is expected to reach Jupiter in 2030. The following year, it will begin carrying out a series of 49 flybys over Europa.

The main objective of the mission is both simple and captivating. The goal is to accumulate data that will reveal whether this icy moon and its hidden ocean possess the necessary conditions to harbor life.

Europa is believed to have a vast subsurface ocean beneath its icy crust. This ocean contains more water than all of Earth’s oceans combined, offering a potential environment for life.

A look inside the mission

Currently, the information the mission teams are receiving from the spacecraft is purely data about its operational status.

Dr. Jordan Evans, Europa Clipper’s project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, noted that all of the systems are working in an impeccable manner.

“It’s an exciting time on the spacecraft, getting these key deployments done,” said Dr. Evans. “Most of what the team is focusing on now is understanding the small, interesting things in the data that help them understand the behavior of the spacecraft on a deeper level. That’s really good to see.”

As the Clipper moves farther into space, its next pit stop is Mars. Predicted to reach Mars’ orbit by March 1, 2025, the spacecraft will harness the planet’s gravity to gain speed.

Scientists plan to test Clipper’s thermal imager by capturing multi-colored snapshots of Mars during this period. The data gathered using the radar instrument will also ensure the machinery’s efficacy.

Earth gravity boost for Europa Clipper

In an intriguing maneuver, the Clipper will gain another gravity boost in December 2026 – courtesy of our very own planet, Earth.

It will make a fleeting visit before taking off again towards the Jupiter system. During this “visit,” the spacecraft’s magnetometer will gauge Earth’s magnetic field, which will fine tune the instrument.

Stepping back to view the broader picture, the Europa Clipper has three main scientific goals. The first is to determine the thickness of Europa’s icy shell, and to investigate its interaction with the ocean beneath.

Clipper will also scrutinize the composition of Europa and study its geology. This thorough examination of Europa will equip scientists with crucial insights into the potential for habitable worlds existing beyond our own.

Europa Clipper’s future exploration

The Europa flybys will take place over several years. Each encounter will provide fresh data about the moon’s constituents, geological structure, and potential habitability.

The success of this undertaking could open doors to further exploration. It may possibly pave the way for future missions that would involve physically landing on Europa’s icy surface to collect more detailed samples.

The insights will broaden our understanding of Jupiter’s intriguing moon and contribute to the vast knowledge about life beyond Earth. This mission is indeed a giant leap in our pursuit to unravel the mysteries of our solar system and to discover hospitable worlds beyond our own.

The minds behind the mission

Several prestigious institutions have come together to execute the Europa Clipper mission.

Guided by the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) took the lead in developing the mission. The team also included experts from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland.

The main spacecraft body was a collective effort by APL, JPL, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

Image Credit: NASA

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–