Even moderate drinking severely harms health, despite past studies

Isn’t it bizarre how many times we’ve been told that a glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away? Or some variation of that claim on benefits of moderate drinking.

Well, a new research has come to light, and it might alter the way you perceive that glass of Cabernet Sauvignon or pint of IPA in your hand.

The report is shaking up the conventional wisdom we’ve heard for years–that moderate drinking could extend lives and decrease our chances of chronic diseases.

Steering this riveting ship of discovery is lead researcher Tim Stockwell, Ph.D., a scientist affiliated with the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria.

Past studies on moderate drinking

Stockwell and his team argue that there are underlying flaws in the way previous researches have been designed.

They believe that the studies’ focus on older adults without considering their lifetime drinking habits led to skewed results.

“Think about this for a second. When these studies compare moderate drinkers with abstainers, many of the abstainers are older adults who have quit or reduced their drinking due to health conditions,” Stockwell remarked.

“This situation makes the continued drinkers appear healthier, but it’s a rigged comparison. It’s like comparing apples with oranges.”

In other words, things are not what they seem when it comes to these studies.

Truth about alcohol consumption

For this analysis, Stockwell and his team examined 107 published studies that followed individuals over time and explored the relationship between drinking habits and lifespan.

A quick look at the data suggested something that might ring a bell: moderate drinkers (those who drank between one drink per week and two per day) had a 14% lower risk of dying during the study period compared to abstainers. However, a closer examination of the studies told a different story.

Stockwell pointed out that the “higher quality” studies – those that considered younger participants and ensured a clear distinction between former drinkers and lifelong abstainers – showed no link between moderate drinking and longer lives.

The illusion of health benefits came only from the “lower quality” studies. Stockwell quipped, “If you look at the weakest studies, that’s where you see supposed health benefits.”

Paradox of perception

In our social constructs, drinking often takes on an additional layer of meaning, transformed into a communal activity that fosters connection. Yet, this context can also mask the true implications of alcohol consumption on health.

Many individuals justify their drinking habits with social norms, failing to recognize the potential harm.

Stockwell’s research underscores the importance of examining how societal attitudes towards drinking can buoy the perception of its health benefits, leading to an environment where moderation may not be as beneficial as previously thought.

We need to reassess not just our protocols for studying alcohol but also the culture around it.

Public awareness on moderate drinking

Given these revelations, there is an urgent need for public health campaigns to rethink their messaging about alcohol consumption.

Instead of perpetuating the myth that moderate drinking has health benefits, stakeholders should emphasize the risks tied to alcohol and encourage a more informed dialogue around healthy lifestyles.

By promoting comprehensive education on the potential dangers of drinking, the goal should be to empower individuals to make more educated choices regarding their alcohol consumption.

It’s time to break away from outdated perceptions and embrace a modern understanding of alcohol’s role in our health, fostering a culture of awareness rather than complacency.

Busting myths

One myth that Stockwell wants to debunk is the decades-old belief in the “French Paradox.” This notion suggests that red wine explains why French people have significantly lower rates of heart disease despite having a diet high in fats.

It’s a compelling story, but Stockwell argues that the concept is a mere figment of the public imagination.

According to Stockwell, moderate drinking likely doesn’t extend our lives. In fact, it can bring along a suitcase of health risks, such as increased chances of developing certain cancers.

“There is simply no completely ‘safe’ level of drinking,” Stockwell stressed.

So, the next time you hear that familiar saying about a glass of wine a day, remember: what the doctor ordered has been reconsidered.

New evidence prompts us to reassess our drinking habits and encourages us towards a more informed and healthier future, even if it’s with a little less wining and dining. Cheers to that!

The study is published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

