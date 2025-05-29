Even weak storms are deadly for infants in developing nations

New research indicates that tropical cyclones pose serious threats to newborns in poorer countries. Scientists studied outcomes in low- and middle-income countries over nearly two decades and discovered that weaker storms also bring grim outcomes for the youngest among us.

The investigation was led by Zachary Wagner of the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

The team focused on multiple regions of the world that frequently experience these weather disturbances, and drew on health data from thousands of mothers and infants.

Weaker storms still disrupt services

Even lower-intensity cyclones can trigger torrential downpours and massive flooding, which disrupt essential services in a snap.

Hurricane Maria in 2017 led to an estimated 4,645 additional deaths in Puerto Rico, so it’s no surprise that any tropical system can inflict major health setbacks.

When roads are ruined or hospitals lose power, new mothers and their babies struggle to reach critical help. These disasters can also affect sanitation systems, leading to infection risks in communities that already have limited resources.

Infant deaths rose despite storm strength

“The fact that health care use and undernutrition were not affected by tropical cyclone exposure suggests that the mortality effects are driven by other factors that we could not directly study,” said Wagner.

Infant mortality rose about 11% in the areas that were analyzed, even when storms stayed below hurricane strength.

The investigators also saw no clear link between fewer antenatal care visits or stunting and mortality in this context. These findings imply that lesser-known influences, such as disease surges or environmental contamination, may be responsible for these deaths.

Infants face highest risk in first year

The researchers found that the increased risk of death was most pronounced during a baby’s first year of life. While exposure during pregnancy did raise concerns, the data showed a sharper spike in mortality for those infants who lived through a tropical storm shortly after birth.

This pattern suggests that the critical months after delivery, when babies rely most heavily on caregivers and local healthcare, are when disasters hit the hardest. Disruptions to clean water, electricity, and emergency services may be especially lethal for infants during this window.

Hidden hazards for infants beyond storms

Even when a storm passes quickly, the lingering effects can quietly endanger infant health. Floodwater can carry bacteria and chemicals into homes and drinking supplies, exposing infants to dangerous pathogens long after the skies clear.

Additionally, families may lose income or food access due to damaged crops and supply routes. These ripple effects (though harder to see) can lead to increased stress, poor sanitation, and reduced care, all of which can raise the risk of early death for vulnerable newborns.

Weaker storms are still harmful

Most media coverage focuses on Category 4 and 5 cyclones, but these account for only a small slice of storm exposure in poorer countries. The study revealed that even tropical storms, which fall below hurricane strength, had nearly the same impact on infant deaths as stronger systems.

This means communities may not receive aid or attention, simply because the storm didn’t reach a certain wind speed. But for families without power, clean water, or medical help, the effects can be just as deadly, especially for newborns.

The team looked at seven countries: Bangladesh, India, Cambodia, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Madagascar. Some places showed a bigger jump in infant deaths, while others appeared more resilient.

It’s unclear whether geography or preparedness made a difference. Factors like building quality, coastal infrastructure, or underlying health problems vary widely and may shape the impact of passing storms.

Protecting infant lives

“But that doesn’t mean the impact of larger storms is absent. As the planet warms, we risk more tragedies across the globe if measures aren’t taken to protect children in the poorest countries,” said Zetianyu Wang, a Ph.D. student at RAND and lead author of the study.

Rising sea surface temperatures could lead to stronger cyclones, increasing risk where resources are scarce.

Some experts suggest early warning systems and sturdy shelters can help residents ride out extreme weather. But this new evidence indicates that even weaker storms might require a serious boost in disaster response for babies.

Research on storm-related infant death

Scientists plan to explore how these storms might be causing infant deaths, without clear ties to poor nutrition or limited prenatal care.

Possible factors include undetected infections, toxic exposures from floodwater, and the mental strain on families in the chaos following a cyclone.

Broader solutions may involve community-level health checks, reinforced clinics, and improved sanitation strategies. If crucial services stay operational, newborns might have a better shot at survival when storms arrive.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–