Every bird song can help scientists make smarter forest decisions

Protecting wildlife while managing forests has always been a challenge. In California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, forest managers face difficult decisions as they try to prevent destructive wildfires without harming the birds and other species that call these forests home.

Traditional monitoring methods require significant time and effort, making it hard to collect enough data to guide conservation efforts.

Now, scientists have introduced a breakthrough solution. Using thousands of microphones and advanced machine learning, researchers have developed a way to track forest birds over vast landscapes.

This innovative approach offers an unprecedented level of detail, providing valuable insights that help balance conservation with forest management.

A new study highlights how bioacoustic technology can revolutionize wildlife monitoring and support better decision-making for the future of these forests.

Capturing bird sounds

Researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics led this study, which analyzed more than 700,000 hours of bird sounds.

The team deployed microphones at 1,600 sites, covering around six million acres of forest. The goal was to track ten important bird species, including owls and woodpeckers, which serve as indicators of forest health.

These species provide crucial information about changes in the environment. By listening to their calls across different locations, scientists can assess how forest conditions impact wildlife.

“The amount of coverage that gives us and the idea of what’s happening with species at so many different locations allow for really powerful inference to be drawn from the network,” said study lead author Kristin Brunk.

Machine learning and wildlife monitoring

To analyze the massive amount of recorded data, scientists turned to BirdNET, a machine-learning algorithm designed to identify bird calls automatically. This system allows researchers to recognize different species and understand how their presence relates to environmental conditions.

The study examined how factors such as tree density and canopy cover influence bird populations. These are the same variables that forest managers consider when making conservation decisions. The ability to connect bird activity with habitat conditions provides an essential tool for guiding land management strategies.

By mapping where different birds live, researchers can help forest managers make more informed choices. This is especially important as they work to reduce wildfire risks through controlled burns and forest thinning. Without careful planning, these activities could unintentionally disrupt bird populations.

“We’re able to understand bird populations in the context of the forest conditions that are going to be actively manipulated by the management community to hopefully restore some resilience to this system,” said Connor Wood, lead researcher at the K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics.

Cheaper forest bird tracking

Monitoring wildlife over such a large area would be nearly impossible using traditional methods. Conducting field surveys requires a significant investment of time and resources. In contrast, passive acoustic monitoring offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution.

“If you think about what the cost would have been to get that amount of information by having biologists collecting data across the landscape… the cost effectiveness can’t really be matched,” Brunk noted.

This system enables continuous, long-term monitoring without the need for large field teams. The data collected can also be used to track changes in bird populations over time, offering a deeper understanding of how forests evolve under different management strategies.

Forest bird monitoring

The success of this study goes beyond California’s Sierra Nevada. The researchers believe that bioacoustic monitoring can be applied to other regions facing similar conservation challenges.

By adapting this technology, scientists and forest managers worldwide can gain better insights into wildlife populations and habitat conditions.

“It’s sort of a blueprint for how passive acoustic monitoring can inform management,” said Brunk.

This approach is particularly valuable in areas where human access is difficult. Remote forests, protected reserves, and even urban green spaces could benefit from passive monitoring.

The ability to gather large amounts of data with minimal human disturbance makes this a promising tool for conservation efforts around the world.

Future of forest and wildlife protection

The integration of cutting-edge technology with conservation practices represents a major step forward. Listening to the sounds of the forest can help scientists understand how bird populations respond to changes in their environment.

“By combining new technologies with practical management needs, we’re creating tools that can help protect both forests and wildlife during a time of rapid environmental change,” said Wood.

The research was conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Oregon State University, University of California-Merced, and Chemnitz University of Technology. This partnership highlights the increasing role of technology in conservation.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment.

