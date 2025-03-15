Everyday polymers that are considered 'safe' release harmful toxins

Polymers are a fundamental part of our daily lives. They are found in everything from electronics and construction materials to household items and vehicles.

Traditionally deemed safe due to their large molecular size, these substances have mostly avoided regulatory scrutiny. However, a new study challenges this assumption – showing that some polymers can degrade over time, releasing smaller chemical molecules that may pose potential risks.

This discovery raises concerns about the hidden risks associated with using polymers that have long been considered harmless, and highlights the need for greater oversight.

As researchers uncover more about the breakdown processes, questions arise about the long-term environmental and health consequences of widespread polymer use.

Unraveling the polymer mystery

Can we trust polymers to be safe? The scientific community has traditionally thought so. The logic was simple; we believed these large molecules were too big to migrate out of the products and into people, thus posing no health risks.

As a result, polymers have managed to dodge regulation, and they are exempt from fundamental toxic acts like the Toxic Substances Control Act in the U.S. and REACH in the E.U.

However, the latest study is now challenging this long-standing conviction. Researchers from Jinan University in China and the University of Toronto have discovered that certain polymers used as flame retardants might be breaking down into smaller, harmful chemicals.

“Our study suggests polymers can act as a trojan horse for toxic chemicals. They are added to products as inert large molecules but, over time, they can degrade, exposing us to their harmful breakdown products,” said study senior author Da Chen.

Flame retardants and their hidden risks

To test their hypothesis, the researchers experimented with two polymeric brominated flame retardants (polyBFRs). These substances were created as “non-toxic” alternatives to banned flame retardants.

Surprisingly, the team found that both polyBFRs decomposed into dozens of types of smaller molecules.

The toxicity testing of these smaller molecules in zebrafish showed a considerable potential for causing mitochondrial dysfunction and developmental and cardiovascular harm.

Breakdown products in the environment

The scientists didn’t stop there. They sought out these polymer breakdown products in the environment. Alarmingly, the molecules were detected in soil, air, and dust.

The highest concentration levels were detected near electronic waste recycling facilities, gradually decreasing with distance from these sites.

These findings bolster the claim that the use of polyBFRs in electronics can result in the release of toxic breakdown products into the environment, potentially exposing humans and wildlife to harm.

Miriam Diamond, a co-author and professor at the University of Toronto, expressed her concerns.

“Widespread use of these polyBFRs in electronics may result in exposures when these products are manufactured, when they’re in our homes, and when they’re discarded or recycled,” said Professor Diamond.

“Since it is suspected that production volumes are very high (the chemical industry does not disclose the volumes), the potential for pollution – and resulting serious harm to people and wildlife – greatly concerns me.”

Growing concern over polymer safety

The implications of the research extend to other types of polymers used in consumer products, such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Despite arguments from PFAS producers that fluorinated polymers should be exempt from regulation, scientists insist that fluorinated polymers are members of the PFAS class of substances and that the use of all PFAS should be avoided.

“To escape regulation, flame retardant and PFAS producers are increasingly pivoting to polymers for use in everyday products. As a result, problematic polymers emit toxic small molecules from products we touch, sit on, wear, and keep in our homes,” said Arlene Blum, executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute.

“Regulators need to close this loophole to protect consumers – especially children – from the possibility of serious chemical harm.”

In conclusion, it’s essential for us to reconsider our understanding and regulation of polymers. They might not be as benign as once thought.

More research is needed, but one thing is clear: we need to be aware of the potential invisible risk in our everyday products.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Sustainability.

