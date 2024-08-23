Evidence of a magma ocean discovered on the Moon's surface

Billions of years ago, our Moon was a seething, tumultuous body of liquid molten rock. Molten rock, also known as magma, then slowly solidified to form the Moon’s surface.

This is a hypothesis scientists call the ‘Lunar Magma Ocean’ theory. The recent Chandrayaan-3 mission, by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), uncovered evidence supporting this theory.

The remnants of this magma ocean were found on an uncharted territory — the Moon’s South Pole. This once enigmatic and isolated region has been explored for the first time by the Chandrayaan-3 mission — a historic achievement in humankind’s lunar exploration saga.

Chandrayaan-3 and the Moon’s surface

As the Moon began to cool down, a lighter mineral called ferroan anorthosite floated to the surface.

This mineral forms when magma cools down, and it essentially became the artist that sculpted the Moon’s surface. The Chandrayaan-3 team found evidence of this ferroan anorthosite at the South pole.

“The theory of early evolution of the Moon becomes much more robust in the light of our observations,” noted Dr. Santosh Vadawale from the Physical Research Laboratory, co-author of the paper about these discoveries.

Mission control and the rover’s journey

Chandrayaan-3’s rover, named Pragyaan, took us where none had been before.

“They were really exciting times. Sitting in the control room, moving the rover around on the lunar surface — that was really a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” says Prof Vadawale.

With the celebrated soft landing of Vikram, the spacecraft carrying Pragyaan, a new chapter began. As Pragyaan navigated the uneven and dusty lunar surface, it was built to withstand dramatic temperature changes.

All the while, Prof. Vadawale and his colleagues were working tirelessly, guiding Pragyaan on its lunar expedition.

Scientific analysis of the Moon’s surface

Pragyaan took 23 measurements using an alpha particle X-ray spectrometer. This unique instrument can get atoms excited and then analyze the resulting energy to identify soil minerals.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. The team also found evidence of a massive meteorite crash from four billion years ago.

They discovered magnesium which they believe had been thrown up from deep inside the Moon due to this cosmic collision.

“This would have been caused by a big impact of an asteroid, throwing out material from this big basin. In the process, it also excavated a deeper part of the Moon,” said Professor Anil Bhardwaj, director of India’s Physical Research Laboratory.

Chandrayaan-3’s geological insights on moon

The findings from Chandrayaan-3 extend beyond mere geological curiosities; they unlock clues about the Moon’s tumultuous history and the broader dynamics of our solar system.

By analysing the lunar surface material, scientists can reconstruct the processes that shaped both the Moon and its interactions with Earth.

This includes understanding how both celestial bodies influenced each other’s geological histories, which is vital for piecing together the narrative of our shared cosmic past.

As the data continues to be interpreted, the rich tapestry of the Moon’s formative years becomes clearer, providing insight not only into its evolution but also into the environmental conditions prevalent during its infancy.

Moon’s surface shaping future exploration

The triumph of Chandrayaan-3 ignites interest in further lunar exploration missions, both by India and other nations.

The successful landing and operational achievements of Pragyaan in previously uncharted territory highlight the potential for exhilarating discoveries yet to come.

Future missions could focus on more extensive sampling of lunar materials, and even potential human habitation on the Moon, providing a stepping stone for deeper space exploration.

Collaborations among countries and private enterprises are also on the horizon, fostering a new era of international partnership in space science.

As we look ahead, each revelation from the Moon propels humanity not just towards understanding our celestial neighbor but also paves the way for exploration beyond, to Mars and beyond.

Chandrayaan-3: A stepping stone for moon exploration

This mission’s findings are critical steps towards a future dream — the construction of a human base on the Moon. As Chandrayaan-3 continues to collect data, it also hopes to eventually discover ice water on the South Pole.

ISRO plans to continue this exploratory journey with another lunar mission in the coming years. Their hopes hover around collecting more samples from the lunar surface and bringing them back to Earth for thorough analysis.

