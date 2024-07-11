Evidence of earliest plant farming by humans discovered in East Africa

In a groundbreaking study that sheds light on early farming practices in equatorial eastern Africa, a plethora of ancient plant remains have been unearthed near the Lake Victoria region of Kenya.

This fascinating finding confirms the long-standing belief that this region was pivotal in early agriculture. The challenge has been the lack of concrete evidence from actual physical crops.

Historic plant farming discovery

Archaeologists and academics from various institutions have joined hands to produce the largest and most extensively dated archaeobotanical record from interior east Africa – a region previously unsuccessful in yielding ancient plant remains.

The research resolves the lack of clarity surrounding the origins of early plant farming in the expansive and diverse region of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

“There are many narratives about how agriculture began in east Africa, but there’s not a lot of direct evidence of the plants themselves,” said Natalie Mueller, an assistant professor of archaeology at Washington University in St. Louis.

Through the activities conducted at Kakapel Rockshelter, Mueller and the team discovered an extensive assemblage of plants, including numerous crop remains.

This notable past underlines a history of diverse and adaptable farming systems, standing as an antithesis to current stereotypes about Africa.

Decoding early agricultural practices

The research unveils a slow yet steady introduction of various crops sourced from different parts of Africa.

Of significant importance are the remnants of the cowpea, discovered at Kakapel and dating back 2,300 years. Cowpea, believed to have its origins in West Africa, marks the earliest known arrival of a domesticated crop in eastern Africa.

“Our findings at Kakapel reveal the earliest evidence of domesticated crops in east Africa, reflecting the dynamic interactions between local herders and incoming Bantu-speaking farmers,” noted Emmanuel Ndiema from the National Museums of Kenya.

This finding underscores Kenya’s deep-seated agricultural roots, while fostering an understanding of how past human adaptations can guide future food security and environmental sustainability.

Unique insights from Kakapel Rockshelter

Located north of Lake Victoria, near the Kenya-Uganda border, the Kakapel Rockshelter is a nationally recognized archaeological site.

Its rich deposits chronicle more than 9,000 years of human occupation, providing a unique insight into the evolution of human societies.

“Kakapel Rockshelter is one of the only sites in the region where we can see such a long sequence of occupation by so many diverse communities,” said Steven T. Goldstein, an anthropological archaeologist at the University of Pittsburgh.

The techniques employed during the excavation have effectively captured the arrival of domesticated plants in the region and their subsequent impact on the human ecosystem.

Letting the crops tell a story

The importance of the research extends to numerous fields, including historical linguistics, plant science and genetics, African history, and domestication studies.

Mueller continues to explore the enigma of wild plants in the oldest parts of the site. “This is where human evolution occurred. If we can get that kind of information from this assemblage, then that is a great contribution.”

Hence, the research not only enriches our knowledge of early agricultural practices but also holds the potential to redesign Africa’s agricultural narrative.

Interdisciplinary insights into early farming

Understanding early farming practices in East Africa necessitates an interdisciplinary approach that blends archaeology, anthropology, botany, and paleoclimatology.

The collaboration between diverse scientific fields has unveiled a comprehensive picture of how ancient civilizations adapted to their environment.

For instance, isotope analysis of plant remains provides clues about past climate conditions, while genetic studies trace the lineage and domestication pathways of staple crops like cowpea and sorghum.

Implications for modern agriculture

The profound insights gleaned from the study of early agricultural practices in East Africa provide invaluable lessons for modern agriculture.

The resilience and adaptability demonstrated by ancient farming communities are particularly relevant in the context of contemporary challenges such as climate change, soil degradation, and food insecurity.

By revisiting and integrating traditional agricultural knowledge, contemporary farmers can develop sustainable practices that align with ecological balance and long-term productivity.

Moreover, the interdisciplinary approach adopted in this research paves the way for future studies.

There is a growing need for continued exploration into the genetic diversity of indigenous crops, the rediscovery of forgotten agricultural techniques, and the application of advanced technologies to decode historical data.

This ongoing research holds the potential to not only clarify the agricultural heritage of East Africa but also to guide innovative solutions that can be adapted globally.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences.

