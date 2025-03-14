Exercise and aging: New study reveals a surprising connection

Physical activity is often linked to a longer life, but a Finnish twin study suggests the connection may not be as direct as previously thought. The findings challenge traditional assumptions about exercise and aging.

Researchers from the University of Jyväskylä examined how long-term physical activity affects mortality and whether it can counteract genetic risks for disease. The team also explored role of exercise in biological aging.

The experts analyzed 22,750 Finnish twins born before 1958. Their leisure-time physical activity was assessed in 1975, 1981, and 1990. The researchers followed up on mortality data through the end of 2020.

Moderate activity yields maximum benefits

The researchers identified four activity groups: sedentary, moderately active, active, and highly active. Over 30 years, the biggest difference was found between the sedentary and moderately active groups.

Moderately active individuals had a 7% lower mortality risk. However, those in the highly active group did not show additional benefits.

In the short term, more physical activity correlated with lower mortality. However, in the long run, highly active individuals had no advantage over those who were sedentary.

“An underlying pre-disease state can limit physical activity and ultimately lead to death, not the lack of exercise itself,” said Professor Elina Sillanpää from the Faculty of Sports and Health Sciences.

“This can bias the association between physical activity and mortality in the short term.”

Exercise guidelines and mortality risk

The experts also evaluated whether following World Health Organization (WHO) physical activity guidelines influenced mortality and genetic disease risk. The WHO recommends 150–300 minutes of moderate or 75–150 minutes of vigorous activity weekly.

The results of the study showed that meeting these guidelines did not lower mortality risk. Even twins who followed the recommendations for 15 years showed no significant difference in mortality rates compared to their less active siblings.

“The widely observed favorable association between physical activity and mortality are based on observational studies that are prone to bias from different sources,” noted postdoctoral researcher Laura Joensuu.

“In our studies, we aimed to account for various sources of biases, and combined with the long follow-up period, we could not confirm that adhering to physical activity guidelines mitigates genetic cardiovascular disease risk or causally reduces mortality.”

Exercise and biological aging

For a subset of twins, the researchers analyzed biological aging using epigenetic clocks. These clocks estimate biological aging based on chemical markers that regulate gene activity.

The results showed a U-shaped pattern. Both the least and most active individuals experienced accelerated biological aging.

“We found that the association between leisure-time physical activity and biological aging was U-shaped: Biological aging was accelerated in those who exercised the least and the most,” said Sillanpää.

Lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol use played a major role in the link between physical activity and biological aging. The study also examined genetic susceptibility to coronary artery disease and blood pressure using polygenic risk scores.

More exercise does not slow aging

This research challenges the widely held belief that more exercise always leads to a longer life.

While physical activity is beneficial for overall health, its impact on longevity is more complicated than previously assumed. Moderate exercise appears to offer the best balance, while excessive activity does not necessarily add extra years to life.

The findings also highlight the importance of considering other factors, such as lifestyle habits and genetic predisposition. Exercise alone may not be enough to overcome genetic risks. Other aspects of health, such as diet, stress management, and avoiding harmful habits, play a crucial role in aging and longevity.

Future research may further clarify the relationship between physical activity and lifespan. In the meantime, individuals should aim for a balanced approach to exercise, focusing on overall well-being rather than just lifespan extension.

The study involved researchers from the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences and the Methodology Centre for Human Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä. Experts at the Finnish Institute of Molecular Medicine at the University of Helsinki also contributed.

The findings are published in the European Journal of Epidemiology.

