Exercise protects the brain from the impacts of a poor diet

We all know that exercise boosts mental health – it sharpens focus, lifts mood, and helps you sleep better.

But what happens when those workouts are fueled by a steady diet of fries, cookies, and soda? Can running still make up for poor nutrition?

In a recent study, researchers set out to investigate. They discovered that exercise can counteract some of the brain and behavior issues associated with a Western-style, high-fat, high-sugar diet.

Even if the diet wasn’t perfect, exercise still provided unexpected protection against depression-like behavior.

The study was led by Professor Yvonne Nolan and colleagues at University College Cork and APC Microbiome Ireland.

When exercise meets a junk food diet

The researchers looked at how diet and exercise interact to shape both metabolism and mood.

The team worked with adult male rats and divided them into groups: some ate normal chow, while others got a rotating “cafeteria” diet filled with fatty and sugary foods for about seven and a half weeks.

Half of each group had access to running wheels. This setup allowed the scientists to see what happens when movement enters the mix of unhealthy eating.

The results showed that voluntary running produced antidepressant-like effects, even when the diet was poor.

Exercise changes the gut and mood

The researchers found that the cafeteria diet disrupted more than half of the gut’s metabolites – tiny molecules produced during digestion.

Out of 175 measured metabolites, 100 were affected in sedentary rats on the unhealthy diet. Exercise, however, changed only a smaller portion of them.

Three particular metabolites – anserine, indole-3-carboxylate, and deoxyinosine – stood out. These compounds, which have been linked to mood regulation, dropped with the junk food diet but were partly restored by exercise.

The results suggest that working out might help the gut rebalance some of what diet throws off.

Behavioral tests showed more good news. While the unhealthy diet didn’t greatly harm memory or learning, rats that exercised performed a bit better on spatial navigation tasks.

The tests also showed that physical activity was associated with fewer signs of anxiety, regardless of what the rats ate.

Hormones tell part of the story

Exercise didn’t just help the gut – it also reshaped hormone levels tied to metabolism. The cafeteria diet spiked insulin and leptin in sedentary animals, but these increases were sharply reduced by running.

“These hormonal normalizations likely contributed to the protective effects of exercise against diet-induced behavioral changes,” said Dr. Minke Nota, the study’s first author.

Other hormones responded differently depending on diet. Exercise boosted glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) in rats with standard chow, but this benefit was blunted by the high-fat diet.

Interestingly, exercise increased peptide YY (PYY) only in the cafeteria-fed group. Fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF-21) rose with the junk food diet, whether the animals exercised or not, and glucagon levels dropped.

All these shifts show that exercise doesn’t act alone – it works within a complicated hormonal system that links food, metabolism, and mood.

Exercise, gut health, and brain function

One of the study’s most striking discoveries involved the brain’s ability to grow new neurons.

In healthy-fed animals, exercise boosted neurogenesis in the hippocampus, a region tied to emotion and memory. But the cafeteria diet blocked this benefit.

The brain of an unhealthy eater didn’t respond as strongly to the mental “spark” that exercise usually brings.

The team found that certain gut metabolites, including aminoadipic acid and 5-hydroxyindole-3-acetic acid, were linked to worse cognitive performance.

These relationships were seen across all groups, pointing to deep connections between gut chemistry and brain function.

Exercise and diet protect the brain

In an accompanying editorial, Professor Julio Licinio and colleagues noted that “exercise has an antidepressant-like effect in the wrong dietary context, which is good news for those who have trouble changing their diet.”

For many people who struggle to overhaul their eating habits, this finding offers hope: movement can still protect the mind, even if the menu isn’t perfect.

The results also highlight a bigger truth – mental health and metabolism are deeply connected.

What we eat influences the brain’s chemistry, but exercise has the power to steady the system. Still, the study suggests that for full brain benefits, diet quality matters.

Study limitations and future research

The study was focused only on male rats and ran for seven weeks, so there is still more to discover.

The researchers would like to know how these results hold up over longer time frames and if the same effects are found in females.

For now, the message is clear but strong. Everyday activity can undo some of the damage of processed food.

Exercise may not undo all the impact of a bad diet, but it provides the brain with a fighting chance to remain balanced in a world where fast food tends to win.

The full study was published in the journal Brain Medicine.

