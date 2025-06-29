Exercise eases mental health struggles in children and teens

Many children and teenagers are struggling with mental health. Anxiety and depression are common, and the numbers are rising.

Parents are looking for help, but standard treatments do not work for everyone. Exercise is now being explored as a practical way to support children’s emotional well-being.

A new study from the University of South Australia offers a practical solution. It shows that regular exercise, done in structured programs, can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety in young people.

This finding gives parents and teachers another option to support children’s mental well-being.

Exercise helps children’s mental health

The research team analyzed 375 clinical trials involving over 38,000 children and teens aged 5 – 18 years. This is the largest study of its kind. It found clear benefits for mental health when children took part in exercise programs.

“Depression and anxiety are among the most prevalent mental health issues affecting children and teenagers worldwide,” noted Dr. Ben Singh, who led the study.

The data showed that exercise reduced symptoms of both conditions. Children with ADHD or clinical depression saw the biggest improvements. Adolescents over the age of twelve responded better than younger children.

Current treatments don’t always work

Standard treatments include therapy and antidepressants. These are often recommended first. But many children either do not receive them or do not benefit from them.

Some families cannot access therapy regularly. Others worry about side effects from medication.

“Evidence-based treatment guidelines often recommend cognitive behavior therapy and antidepressants as first-line interventions, yet 40 to 60 percent of children don’t receive treatment or fail to gain sufficient benefits, so we clearly need alternatives,” noted Dr. Singh.

Exercise offers a safe and affordable option that children can do at school, at home, or in the community. It is not meant to replace medical care, but it can be part of the support system.

Best types of exercise for children

The study found that not all exercise works the same way. For depression, moderate-intensity routines that mix aerobic and resistance training are most effective. For anxiety, low-intensity resistance training works better.

Programs shorter than twelve weeks led to bigger improvements for depression. The results for anxiety did not depend much on program length. Children benefited regardless of how many sessions they did each week or how long each session lasted.

“Our study draws together global evidence to show that gentle, light-intensity exercise is highly effective in reducing anxiety in children and teens, while medium-intensity programs that combine resistance and aerobic training, like circuits with weights, can counteract depression,” noted Dr. Singh.

Teens have more significant improvements

Teenagers in the study improved more than younger children. This may be because teens have more stress or fewer chances to be physically active. The researchers suggest that the mental health benefits of exercise increase as children grow older.

Children with ADHD or other mental health diagnoses also responded very well to exercise. The improvements were stronger in these groups than in the general population.

This means that children who are already facing difficulties may benefit the most from physical activity programs.

Kids benefit from simple exercise

Parents do not need to spend money on gyms or trainers. Movement itself is what matters. Children can benefit from simple activities like playing sports, walking, or using home-based routines. Schools can also help by including structured physical activities during the week.

“Short, structured programs that include strength training or a mix of activities seem especially promising, but simply exercising, even for short amounts of time will deliver benefits,” noted Professor Carol Maher, who co-authored the study.

“And for parents, rest assured, you certainly don’t need to fork out money for a gym membership or training program; play-based activities, games, and sport are all valuable forms of movement that can support mental well-being.”

Simple way to improve children’s health

Parents can start by encouraging daily activity that their children enjoy. Schools can include more structured movement in the school day. Even short breaks with light movement can make a difference over time.

“The key message is simple: get active and keep active. Even short bursts of movement can make a real difference to a child’s mental health and well-being, especially for those who are struggling,” noted Professor Maher.

This study does not claim that exercise replaces therapy or medication. But it does show that movement can play a real role in supporting children’s mental health. For families who want non-medical options, exercise is a strong place to start.

The key takeaway is simple. Movement helps, and children do not have to wait months or years to feel better. Results can appear in a matter of weeks.

With the right approach, physical activity can become part of the everyday tools we use to support young people’s emotional well-being.

The study is published in the journal JAACAP Connect.

