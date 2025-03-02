Exercise reduces the risk of brain diseases by up to 54 percent

Regular exercise may be a crucial factor in maintaining optimal brain health and general well-being, according to a recent study.

The results suggest that people who engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity have a lower risk of developing dementia, stroke, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders.

The researchers also found that prolonged sitting increases the likelihood of developing these conditions.

The study was conducted by scientists at Fudan University in Shanghai, China. The team analyzed data from 73,411 participants with an average age of 56 years.

Each participant wore an accelerometer device for seven consecutive days to capture physical activity levels, energy expenditure, and sedentary time.

How exercise affects brain health

To measure energy expenditure, the scientists utilized metabolic equivalents (METs). Tasks that required three or more METs were defined as moderate to vigorous physical activity.

For example, walking or cleaning equated to three METs, while more rigorous activity such as biking involved approximately six METs, depending on speed.

The findings were straightforward. Individuals who engaged in higher levels of moderate to vigorous physical activity had a 14% to 40% decreased likelihood of developing dementia, stroke, anxiety, depression, or sleep disorders compared to those with lower energy expenditure.

Participants who did not develop any of the diseases had an average daily energy expenditure of 1.22 kilojoules per kilogram, compared to 0.85 for the people who developed dementia, 0.95 for those who developed sleep disorders, 1.02 for stroke, 1.08 for depression and 1.10 for anxiety.

The risk of prolonged sitting

The results also showed that sitting for long periods significantly increased the risk of developing brain diseases.

Among people who were sitting most often, the relative risk was higher by up to 54% when compared to those who sat for the shortest times. This finding supports a growing collection of evidence that sedentary behavior is strongly correlated with adverse health outcomes.

“This research highlights the role of physical activity and sedentary behavior as modifiable factors that may enhance brain health and reduce the incidence of these diseases,” said study author Dr. Jia-Yi Wu.

“It is promising to think that encouraging people to make these lifestyle changes could potentially lessen the burden of these diseases in the future.”

Measuring physical activity

In contrast to earlier research that depended on self-reported physical activity levels, this study relied on wearable technology to capture direct measurements.

“With our large number of participants and the use of devices that provide objective measurements of activity levels, these results will have implications for assessing risk factors and developing interventions to prevent the development of these diseases,” said Dr. Wu.

According to the researchers, one limitation of the study is that 96% of the participants were white, so the results do not necessarily apply to other ethnic groups.

Exercise for brain health

Previous studies have shown that regular exercise plays a crucial role in brain health by improving blood flow, reducing inflammation, and promoting the release of neurotransmitters that enhance mood and cognitive function.

Physical activity stimulates the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports neuron growth and protects against age-related decline. It has been linked to better memory, faster learning, and a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Exercise also helps regulate stress hormones, reducing anxiety and depression while improving focus and mental resilience.

Simple lifestyle changes

Small lifestyle changes can go a long way in boosting physical activity. Simple habits such as taking the stairs rather than the elevator, standing up and stretching every hour, or taking a short walk after meals can decrease sedentary time.

Fun physical activities like dancing, swimming, or gardening can also make movement a natural part of daily life.

Medical experts emphasize that maintaining a consistent exercise routine is more beneficial than focusing on intensity – slow, regular movement supports overall health.

The Fudan University study highlights the need to exercise more and sit less. Although additional research is needed to examine the effects in varied populations, the results are solid evidence for the advantages of an active lifestyle.

The study was funded by grants from the Scientific and Technological Innovation 2030 – “Brain Science and Brain-inspired Artificial Intelligence” Major Project.

