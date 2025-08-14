Exercising more than recommended may greatly reduce risk of early death from any cause

New research tracking more than 100,000 U.S. adults for thirty years shows that completing two to four times the weekly exercise dose recommended by health authorities can cut the risk of death from any cause by up to 31 percent.

This edge holds whether people favor brisk walks or hard runs, and it stacks on top of the protection that even a modest amount of movement provides.

The findings arrive as most Americans fall short of activity targets and spend nearly half their waking hours seated.

The new numbers suggest that adding a few extra hours of movement each week could bring surprisingly large gains in healthspan and lifespan.

More exercise, better health

The American Heart Association advised adults to log at least 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity spread over several days.

Dong Hoon Lee, a research associate at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, led the study that put those advice lines under the microscope.

A pooled 2015 analysis of six cohort studies linked doing three to five times the guideline amount to the greatest survival edge, yet data were thin for higher doses.

Lee’s group wanted to close that gap using repeated activity measurements collected up to fifteen times per participant over three decades.

“Our study provides evidence to guide individuals to choose the right amount and intensity of physical activity over their lifetime to maintain their overall health,” said Lee.

Study followed 100,000 people

The team drew on the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow Up Study, which began in 1976 and 1986 and surveyed volunteers about their leisure time exercise every two years. Participants were free of major illness at baseline and averaged 66 years of age during follow-up.

Researchers converted each reported workout into a metabolic equivalent task (MET) score, tallied weekly minutes at each intensity, and linked those records to death certificates. The sheer scale let them detect small shifts in risk across a wide activity range.

Moderate pursuits covered walking, light calisthenics, and weightlifting, while vigorous ones included running, lap swimming, and cycling.

Matching any mix to the guideline minimum trimmed deaths about 20 percent, confirming earlier work without demanding elite athlete effort.

Why moderate moves win big

When total activity reached 300 to 600 minutes a week of the moderate kind, death risk dipped 26 to 31 percent, the steepest drop seen in the data. That translates to roughly five to ten hours of steady movement spread across seven days.

Vigorous workouts delivered a similar curve, but benefits leveled off around 150 to 300 minutes weekly, with no extra gain past that ceiling. The pattern held for deaths related to cardiovascular disease as well as other causes.

Those shapes echo a 2015 meta-analysis, which found diminishing returns beyond about forty metabolic equivalent hours each week. Together, the studies show that more is better up to a point, then plateaus.

Health risks of too much exercise

Sports cardiologists have long debated whether years of extreme endurance competition invite heart rhythm issues or scarring. Some case reports hint at trouble, yet population data are mixed.

A review of marathon events estimates sudden cardiac death at roughly one per 100,000 to 200,000 participants, a rate far lower than many everyday risks.

In the current work, even volunteers who clocked more than 600 moderate or 300 vigorous minutes a week showed no sign of harm, easing fears that consistent high output alone damages the heart.

“We have known for a long time that moderate and intense levels of physical exercise can reduce a person’s risk of both atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and mortality,” noted epidemiologist Donna K. Arnett, who was not involved in the study.

Turning science into steps

How can a busy adult reach the sweet spot? Three brisk 50 minute walks, two resistance sessions, and a weekend bike ride together land within the 300 minute moderate window and also meet muscle strengthening targets laid out by the AHA.

Shorter bursts count too. Ten minutes of fast stair climbing tucked into each workday adds up to more than an hour by Friday.

The takeaway is simple: keep moving, aim higher than the baseline recommendation when life allows, and mix intensities to suit your body and goals.

Checking with a clinician before ramping up, especially for those with chronic conditions, remains a wise step.

How age and fitness level affect benefits

Older adults may be more likely to engage in moderate physical activity than vigorous types, but the study showed benefits were consistent across all age groups.

Whether participants were in their forties or seventies, increasing movement beyond the minimum targets brought gains.

Those with higher body mass index (BMI), also showed improvements, though the strongest links were seen in leaner individuals. This suggests that while fitness amplifies the payoff, anyone can benefit by moving more.

The study is published in Circulation.

