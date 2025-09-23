Exoplanet count soars past 6,000 with more to come

Thirty years ago, the idea of planets orbiting other stars was mostly science fiction. Today, it’s scientific fact. The official count of confirmed exoplanets has reached 6,000 – that’s thousands of worlds outside our solar system that we know are real, with many more still waiting for confirmation.

This milestone isn’t just about a number. It marks a major shift in how we understand the universe. What was once a wild guess – that planets might be common out there – is now backed by real discoveries, hard data, and a growing catalog of strange and fascinating worlds.

Planets that changed everything

Before 1995, astronomers had only found planets around dead stars – the burned-out leftovers known as white dwarfs or pulsars. But that year, scientists confirmed the first planet around a star like our Sun. Everything changed.

Since then, missions like Kepler, TESS, and others have found planets in all shapes and sizes. Some hug their stars tighter than Mercury hugs ours. Some orbit two stars instead of one.

Some don’t orbit anything. There are lava worlds. Gas giants as fluffy as Styrofoam. And even planets with clouds made of gemstones.

NASA’s Exoplanet Science Institute in Pasadena, California, keeps track of these discoveries. The team there officially marked the 6,000th confirmed planet – but since planets are verified and added in batches, no single world is named as the milestone.

Beyond that number, there are over 8,000 planet candidates that are still waiting for confirmation.

The oﬃcial number of exoplanets, planets outside our solar system, confirmed by NASA has reached 6,000. Video Credit: NASA Science

Hunting worlds by starlight dips

Fewer than 100 exoplanets have ever been directly imaged. That’s because planets are incredibly faint next to their stars. It’s like trying to spot a firefly next to a lighthouse from 1,000 miles away. So, astronomers use clever workarounds.

One popular method is the transit method. They watch a star’s brightness closely. If it dims slightly, it might mean a planet passed in front. But even then, they need more data to be sure. That’s why confirming exoplanets takes time – and teamwork.

“We really need the whole community working together if we want to maximize our investments in these missions that are churning out exoplanet candidates,” said Aurora Kesseli, deputy science lead for the NASA Exoplanet Archive at IPAC. “A big part of what we do at NExScI is build tools that help the community go out and turn candidate planets into confirmed planets.”

The pace is speeding up. Just three years ago, we hit 5,000 exoplanets. More are coming fast – especially with help from ESA’s Gaia mission and NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

Lessons from distant planets

Each planet scientists find helps answer bigger questions. Dawn Gelino is the head of NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program in Southern California.

“Each of the different types of planets we discover gives us information about the conditions under which planets can form and, ultimately, how common planets like Earth might be, and where we should be looking for them,” she said.

Studying lots of planets helps scientists understand how typical – or weird – our solar system really is. Turns out, Earth-sized rocky planets seem more common than gas giants. That’s good news for anyone hoping to find another world like ours.

The big question: Are we alone?

NASA isn’t just trying to count planets. The agency is after a much bigger goal: finding life.

“This milestone represents decades of cosmic exploration driven by NASA space telescopes exploration that has completely changed the way humanity views the night sky,” said Shawn Domagal-Goldman, acting director of NASA’s Astrophysics Division.

“Step by step, from discovery to characterization, NASA missions have built the foundation to answering a fundamental question: Are we alone?”

Now, with the upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Habitable Worlds Observatory, America will lead the next giant leap – studying worlds like our own around stars like our Sun.

“This is American ingenuity, and a promise of discovery that unites us all,” Domagal-Goldman said.

To detect signs of life, scientists need to study the atmospheres of rocky, Earth-like planets. That’s tough. The glare from a star is a huge obstacle – the Sun is about 10 billion times brighter than Earth. NASA has two plans to get around that problem.

The Roman Space Telescope will carry a tool called the Roman Coronagraph. This high-tech device is designed to block out starlight so nearby planets can be seen. If it works as planned, it could image Jupiter-sized planets from 100 light-years away. That would be a huge step.

Even more advanced technology will be needed to spot true Earth twins – planets whose size, temperature, and distance from their stars match our own. NASA is developing a mission concept called the Habitable Worlds Observatory for that purpose.

Meanwhile, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is already studying the chemistry of exoplanet atmospheres. It has analyzed more than 100 so far, but Webb can’t yet fully study Earth-like planets. That’s the next challenge.

Image Credit: NASA Exoplanet Catalog

