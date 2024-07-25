Exoplanet discovery: NASA identifies over 5,500 distant worlds

Scientists have recently celebrated a significant milestone in astronomy, announcing the discovery of six new exoplanets. This pushes the total number of confirmed exoplanets to 5,502, according to a report from NASA.

The achievement marks a major step in our understanding of worlds beyond our solar system.

Journey of 5,502 exoplanet discoveries

Back in 1992, scientists made an incredible discovery. They found exoplanets. Poltergeist and Phobetor were found orbiting the pulsar PSR B1257+12. This was a game-changer in astronomy. It opened the door to studying planets beyond our solar system.

By March 2022, more than 5,000 exoplanets had been identified. Each new find teaches us more about how planets form. It also shows us how diverse these distant worlds can be.

The latest discoveries: Six new exoplanets

Now, let’s meet the new members of the cosmic family, each of them holding fascinating stories of their own:

HD 36384 b

HD 36384 b is a super-Jupiter planet. It orbits a massive M giant star. Scientists discovered this planet using the radial velocity method. The star it orbits is nearly 40 times the size of our Sun.

TOI-198 b

TOI-198 b is a potentially rocky planet. It is located on the inner edge of the habitable zone. The planet orbits an M dwarf star. Scientists discovered TOI-198 b using the transit method, which detects planets as they dim their star’s light.

TOI-2095 b

TOI-2095 b is a large, hot super-Earth. It orbits an M dwarf star. Scientists discovered this planet using the transit method. TOI-2095 b is likely more similar to Venus than Earth.

TOI-2095 c

TOI-2095 c is a large, hot super-Earth. It orbits the same M dwarf star as TOI-2095 b. Scientists discovered this planet using the transit method. TOI-2095 c is likely more similar to Venus than Earth.

TOI-4860 b

TOI-4860 b is also known as a hot Jupiter. It orbits an M dwarf star. Scientists discovered this planet using the transit method. TOI-4860 b completes an orbit every 1.52 days. It is rare for such planets to orbit closely to stars.

MWC 758 c

MWC 758 c is a giant protoplanet. It orbits a very young star with a protoplanetary disk. Scientists discovered this planet using direct imaging, which captures actual images of the planet. MWC 758 c is notable for carving spiral arms into the star’s disk. It is one of the first exoplanets found in such a young system.

Diverse routes to exoplanet discovery

Exoplanets are elusive. Their detection and study involve a creative mix of methods, each designed to reveal unique aspects of these distant worlds. From the radial velocity method, transit method, to direct imaging, each approach brings its unique perspective to the table.

In exoplanet research, technology leads the way. TESS and NASA’s space telescopes like Spitzer, Hubble, and JWST have been crucial in making these discoveries possible.

Upcoming missions

The future holds exciting times for space enthusiasts. NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, launching in May 2027, will carry the Roman Coronagraph Instrument.

As a result, we will soon be looking at the development of the Habitable Worlds Observatory, which is set to search for life signatures on distant planets.

The discovery of exoplanets is not a matter of numbers or records. Each discovery contributes to our growing understanding of planetary formation and diversity and stirs up possibilities for finding habitable worlds and extraterrestrial life.

Future of exoplanet research

The field of exoplanet research resembles a river; it’s always flowing and progressing. Technological advancements and the launch of new missions hint at greater discoveries in the pipeline. The potential to find life on other planets fuels this constant drive and inspires a new generation of space explorers.

This latest announcement marks a significant milestone in the exploration of the universe. We have confirmed over 5,500 exoplanets, and we are getting closer to understanding the mysteries of space.

NASA scientists continue their quest unabated, inspiring awe and curiosity about the intriguing worlds beyond our own.

Video Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/M. Russo, A. Santaguida (SYSTEM Sounds)

