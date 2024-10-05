Exoplanet found orbiting the closest star to our Sun, Barnard’s Star

Peering through the window of the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), astronomers have spotted an exoplanet orbiting around Barnard’s Star, the closest solo star to our Sun.

This celestial find, half the mass of Venus, completes an orbital ballet in just over three Earth days. The observation not only confirms the existence of this exoplanet but also suggests potential candidates prancing around the star.

Understanding Barnard’s Star?

One of our Solar System’s closest neighbors, Barnard’s Star is located only about six light-years away in the constellation Ophiuchus.

It’s a red dwarf star, classified as an M-type, and it doesn’t shine nearly as brightly as our Sun. This star’s light is so faint that you can’t see it with the naked eye, even though it is so relatively close to us.

Astronomers have been fascinated by Barnard’s Star for a long time, especially because it moves across the sky faster than any other star relative to the Sun.

Also, because Barnard’s Star is stable and has a long lifespan, it’s a great subject for further study. It also acts as a handy reference point for astronomers, helping them fine-tune their measurements of how stars move and the dynamics of our galaxy.

Previous attempts to affirm the existence of exoplanets around this star remained unfruitful until now.

Jonay González Hernández, a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias in Spain, took the lead of a 5-year observation study that ultimately resulted in this exoplanet discovery.

Despite the extended wait, the team’s confidence and optimism never dwindled, reminiscent of the never-fading light from the stars.

The Barnard b exoplanet

So, what do we know about the newly discovered planet? Known as Barnard b, it’s placed a whopping twenty times closer to its star than planet Mercury is to our Sun.

With a scorching temperature of around 257 degrees Fahrenheit (125 degrees Celsius) on the surface, it whirls around its star every 3.15 days. However, it’s no place for a holiday.

“Barnard b is one of the lowest-mass exoplanets known and one of the few known with a mass less than that of Earth. But the planet is too close to the host star, closer than the habitable zone,” explains González Hernández.

“Even if the star is about 2500 degrees cooler than our Sun, it is too hot there to maintain liquid water on the surface,” As intriguing as it is, Barnard b is too close for comfort!

Hunt continues around Barnard’s star

But the cosmic sleuthing didn’t stop with Barnard b. The international team of astronomers also caught whiffs of three more potential exoplanets around Barnard’s Star.

“We now need to continue observing this star to confirm the other candidate signals,” says Alejandro Suárez Mascareño, a researcher also at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias and co-author of the study.

“But the discovery of this planet, along with other previous discoveries such as Proxima b and d, shows that our cosmic backyard is full of low-mass planets.”

Low-mass planets

The discovery of Barnard b underscores the abundance of low-mass planets in our cosmic backyard, with several similar discoveries in the recent past.

However, the real game-changer is expected to be ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), presently under construction.

With its ANDES instrument, this behemoth will propel the exoplanet research to new frontiers, detecting and studying small, rocky planets beyond the reach of current telescopes.

Instruments pushing the limits

The advancing technology in astronomical instruments has transformed our understanding of the cosmos, allowing scientists to discern the faint whispers of distant worlds.

New-generation telescopes like ESO’s ELT, with its advanced adaptive optics and state-of-the-art spectrographs, stray far beyond the capabilities of their predecessors.

These instruments have equipped astronomers with the precision needed to identify exoplanets, making possible the discovery of elusive low-mass planets orbiting faint, distant stars such as Barnard’s.

By continually refining these tools, astronomers are not merely glimpsing at our universe but engaging in a comprehensive dialogue with it, expanding our vast celestial lexicon with each rotation of exoplanetary orbits.

Barnard’s Star and future exploration

The discovery of Barnard b orbiting the Barnard’s Star and the anticipation of further findings present significant implications for the future of astronomical exploration.

As new discoveries amass, they illuminate pathways for subsequent investigations into planetary formation, atmospheric composition, and potential habitability.

The knowledge gleaned from these extraterrestrial chronicles aids not only in mapping our neighboring galactic territories but also in refining our understanding of the Earth’s place in the universe.

The study is published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

